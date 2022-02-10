Thomas O’Toole Adamant Dangerous Valentines Step Up Won’t Break his Heart

Thomas O’Toole [(2)-0] is confident ‘dangerous’ Larry Pryor won’t break his heart on the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre card Stateside this weekend.

‘The Kid’ has made an impressive start to his professional career registering two first-round stoppages, one of which came on a DAZN broadcast card – and is out for the first time in 2022 this weekend where faces a notable step up.

Larry Pryor [15(9)-24(11)] is a fighter O’Toole should beat but is dangerous and has serious upset potential.

In fact, the American, 40, comes into the fight on the back of a stoppage win over an undefeated seven fight prospect.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com, O’Toole revealed he was aware of the danger around the corner but seemed excited rather than scared by it.

“I’m expecting a big challenge,” says. “I’m facing a dangerous opponent in Pryor. I was ringside at his last fight and he got a big KO so I’m looking forward to the big test,” he adds before predicting he may see the second round for the first time since turning over last year.

“This fight should definitely give me some rounds. I really hope to get some rounds in as it’s been over two years since I’ve had a hard competitive fight.”

If Pryor’s nine knockout wins are not enough to put a little bit of fear up O’Toole’s sizable support, news the light heavyweight recently had COVID might.

The Celtic Eagles fighter had to do a shorter than usual camp after stumbling across pandemic problems, although he doesn’t see it as an issue.

“Camp has gone well, I got some good sparing. It’s been a short camp as I contracted covid in January but apart from that it’s been good and I feel good.”

Some of that ‘good sparring’ came against one of Ireland’s greatest ever amateurs and now a progressive pro, Joe Ward.

Commenting on that O’Toole said : “Sparring with Joe is great! I’m always learning from him and other pros I spar. I’m still in the development stage. It’s a much different game and I’m enjoying the journey so far.”

Knockout power aside, the Connemara Ryan Roach managed fighter’s support has been the highlight out since he turned over. Although, O’Toole always knew he wouldn’t have to spend much time building a fan base.

“Support has been amazing, but I’ve always had great support. I think people are really behind me and it pushes me on.”