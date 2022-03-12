Thomas Carty wants to annoy ‘toxic Irish’ doubters by becoming first Irish heavyweight champ since Tyson Fury

Thomas Carty [2(1)-0]is planning to become the first Irish heavyweight champion since a certain Tyson Fury and continue to force some ‘toxic Irish people’ to bite their tongue.

The reigning WBC heavyweight champion of the world buckled the green belt around his waist after victory over Martin Rogan in the Odyssey Arena as far back as 2012.

Fury was stripped very soon after when he ditched his BUI licence for a BBBofC one and the strap has lain dormant since.

The likes of Sean ‘Big Sexy’ Turner, Con Sheehan and Niall Kennedy had talked about bringing the title back into play but never really came close to challenging for it.

The Dubliner is the next to set an Irish title goal and is hopeful victory – in what Eddie Hearn suggests will be a tough fight – in Nottingham tonight will move him a step closer to achieving it.

“I’m looking forward to Saturday, I have a lot of people coming over to watch me. People from Dublin haven’t been given many chances to go on big cards, to get the crowd over for big cards as of late. I’m absolutely delighted there will be a big crowd coming over on Saturday and hopefully progress on to the Irish Title before the end of the year. I’ll be the first person then to win it since Tyson Fury so looking forward to that.”

Nottingham, UK: Thomas Carty and Michal Boloz Final Press Conference ahead of their Heavyweight Contest at the weekend. 10 March 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Thomas Carty

Carty is a well-supported fighter very popular with fans in Dublin and beyond, he is particularly media-friendly and attractive to sponsors.

However, when speaking to Irish-boxing.com recently he revealed there is a cohort who don’t want to see him do well.

“Genuinely what more could you ask for? I’m on a Matchroom show, a prominently Irish card, the undercard of Mick Conlan versus LeighWood, there is not much more you could ask for,” he said.

“You would have to pinch yourself. One of the main reasons why it’s great is because you’ve toxic Irish people would talk it down about me before. I’ve the best fans in the world but there are toxic people out there as well, it’s great to see all those toxic people having to bite their tongue now because I’m doing my thing.”

Phot Credit Mark Robinson Matchroom