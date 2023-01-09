Thomas Carty wants Dillian Whyte loan to help Irish title ambitions

Thomas Carty [4(3)-0] is ready to hit his boss, recent heavyweight world title challenger Dillian Whyte, for an advance or lend in a bid to secure an Irish title fight.

The Dublin big man has made no secret about his ambition to become the first man to hold the Irish heavyweight title since reigning WBC world champion Tyson Fury.

However, eligible and willing opponents have proved a red light on his road to the green strap, which is a major pity considering ‘The Bomber’ is a Croke Park cert if Katie Taylor’s homecoming does transpire, and an Irish heavyweight title would fit perfectly on one of the biggest sporting events to come to Ireland.

Gorey Garda Niall Kennedy, Dublin police officer Paddy Nevin and Mayo’s Gary Sweeney have all been mentioned as potential foes but Carty doesn’t believe any are keen.

In fairness Kennedy was a former stablemate and has retired, Nevin hasn’t been active and was last being linked with a move down to bridgerweight, and Sweeney, who told Irish-boxing.com he’d consider a heavyweight offer, is making his way down to cruiserweight after returning from his sabbatical.

That stagnant domestic landscape frustrates the popular Irish Boxing Awards Prospect of the Year nominee, although he thinks he’s found a solution.

The life and soul of the ‘Carty Party’ believes all three would fight for the right price and thinks his manager may be able to help in that regard.

Speaking in an in-depth interview with the TY Mic, a podcast recorded in Castleknock College, the 27-year-old explained: “I have called out all the guys and no one has replied. There is Paddy Nevin, Niall Kennedy, and a guy called Gary Sweeney, there are three heavyweights that ignored my existence. If any of them were willing to fight I’d fight them but I doubt it.

“I am going to have to get a lend of money from Dillian Whyte to offer big money to these guys because no one seems to want to fight for the money that’s there at the moment.”

London, UK: Thomas Carty vs Pavlo Krolenko, Heavyweight Contest 26 November 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Thomas Carty wins

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter, who has been linked to Matchroom ticket seller Johnny Fisher as well as former Scottish rugby international Nick Campbell, is confident if he was to face any of his aforementioned countrymen there would only be one outcome.

“I’d probably have to fight the three of them in one night to make it fair. They are definitely not walk-over fights but I am a full-time professional athlete these guys are part-timers, now fair play to them, but it’s like chalk and cheese. They are in different areas of their career with different ambitions.”

Commenting on his link to one of Eddie Hearn’s favourite fighters he adds: “There is a kid from England Johnny Fisher and they keep mentioning me with him, so us two will probably fight at some stage. That’s a fight I see me winning handily enough, without being disrespectful there are guys out there I’d have a tough time with but I shouldn’t be struggling with any of the Irish guys or Johnny Fisher.”

Outside of how the Irish title bid is playing out the talented southpaw is more than happy with how his professional career has played out to date and is confident he is on the path to success.

“I think I am in a really good place in my career now. I’m 4-0 and by the end of next year providing all goes well I’d like to be 8-0 or 9-0. Then you are really knocking on the door in terms of titles. I think I’m in a great place and I don’t think I’d change anything in my career so far, everything has happened at the right time.”