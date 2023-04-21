Thomas Carty to unleash the Fury at York Hall

Thomas Carty [4(3)-0] will look to unleash the Fury lessons when he fights at London’s York Hall on Saturday.

The Dublin big man makes the ring walk for the fifth time in London this weekend and goes into the bout not long after spending time sparring WBC heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury.

The Pascal Collins says he learnt a lot from his week spent training alongside and sparring one of the biggest names in the sport.

They are lessons the Dillan Whyte managed fighter has put into practice in the build up to Saturday’s bout and learnings that will help him perform at the famous London venue.

“I did a week with him and it was a fantastic experience,” Carty told Irish-boxing.com. “I gained an awful lot of knowledge. I gained more knowledge that I can put into my career in that one week than I did in six week camps with other fighters,” he adds before expanding.

“I love the intensity that he trains at. People spend four hours in the gym, Tyson Fury is there for an hour and a half but it’s the intensity that he trains at. Not a second is wasted and his fitness is unbelievable. With him technique is always first, it’s technique then intensity. Everything is realistic and I really liked seeing that. It would change my idea of how I do short bursts on the bag, all these little 1 percents add up, he even showed me some stuff on holding.”

The 27-year-old also points out says Fury was extremely generous with his time.

“In fairness to him he gives you time, he teaches you things that will bring you on, your not just there for him to beat up.”

Carty, who Whyte, Anthony Joshua and Derrick Chisora have all sought to spar, goes into keep busy action just a month before the biggest fight of his young career.

The big man prospect will appear on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s huge fight night at the 3Arena on May 20, where he will fight Jay McFarlane for the vacant BUI Celtic heavyweight title.

He says he isn’t concerned about cuts and this fight is more a numbers exercise.

“If a cut happens it happens and it’s something we’ll overcome. I wanted a run out before May 20, It’s not essential I got one because I do live the life so I might as well fight as often as I can,” he explains.

“I’m not fighting [in York Hall] fr the financial side of things I’m fighting because I want to run up my numbers. I want to get more wins on the record and progress on to bigger and better titles. Win this then it’s the Celtic title on May 20, then get the Irish.”