Thomas Carty reveals 5 Heavyweights turned down Dublin fight

Thomas Carty says he will chase down the heavyweights that have been running from him after he gets another win on Saturday night.

The Dublin heavyweight takes on Dan Garber on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s rematch with Chantelle Cameron on Matchroom’s 3Arena card.

The Englishman wasn’t the first fighter approached about fighting the Paschal Collins trained heavy on the massive card. It’s believed up to five big men were approached with relatively lucrative offers but elected against a trip to Dublin to fight the BUI Celtic champion.

“They were turning me down left right and centre,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“No one wants to fight me. We had to go searching for an opponent,” he adds before refusing to name and shame.

“I’m not going to mention names during fight week. This is my week, forget about everyone else.”

While he wants to focus on the fight at hand and making the most of his time slot on the megacard, Carty says he will be gunning for anyone who qualifies to fight for the Irish or Celtic straps going into the new year.

“After this week I’m coming for everyone that’s eligible for Celtic and Irish titles, it’s as simple as that.”

Explaining why he believes he is having trouble being matched, the popular Celtic Warrior gym fighter says: “I’m a southpaw, I’ve six fights and five knockouts, 83.3% knockout ratio, good boxing, good fundamentals, slick. They know it’s a hard night’s work.”

Dublin, Ireland – November 22: Thomas Carty at the Public Workout ahead of this weekends fight. 22 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Although he is predicting a ‘massive knockout’ on the DAZN-broadcast bill, the southpaw has respect for Garber and his 5-1 record, so doesn’t want any comeback if he secures the early night he is predicting.

“He has a decent record, a decent fighter. So, when I beat this fella, I don’t want people to be saying I don’t want people saying ‘he was done’ or ‘he was sh*te’, give me some respect after this one.”