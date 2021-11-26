Thomas Carty plans to become Matchroom famous

Thomas Carty [2(1)-0] doesn’t want to be able to walk down the street without getting recognised by this time next year.

It’s not that the Dublin heavyweight is fame-hungry or validated by outside recognition and praise, rather he sees it as an inevitable consequence of fighting on Matchroom cards – and thus would be proof of a busy progressive year.

The former Glasnevin, Driminagh and Crumlin amateur made his Matchroom and DAZN debut at Wembley Arena back in October and instantly noticed his profile raised.

The great Dillian Whyte hope says he has since been sporadically stopped and approached about his early in the card clash by members of the public – and surmises more regular DAZN appearances and more prominent Matchroom fights would lead to a lot more of the same. ​

“I’d like to think I had a really good following before the fight, a lot of guys know who I am and know I’m a fighter. But now I’ve random guys pulling me in the gym, I’ve people on the street, people in McGowans saying ‘well done on your fight’. That’s only gonna’ get bigger, it’s only gonna snowball from here especially if I fight on Matchroom cards.

“As far as I’m concerned Matchroom is the UFC of boxing, the main promoter in the sport. I’m delighted I got to fight on one of their cards. I’m just gonna keep the head down keep going and hopefully this time next year I won’t be able to walk down any street without anybody pulling me.”

To reach that level of notoriety Carty would have to be in some fights of note on a big platform. He feels that’s a major possibility and is confident he will be a Matchroom regular moving forward.

The fact Eddie Hearn was impressed with Carty aligned with the fact, through manager Dillian Whyte, the Dublin heavy direct access to a promoter who recently discussed a possible return to Belfast, prompts the Pascal Collins trained big man to predict he will be kept busy by the global promoters next year.

“I’m ready for a busy 2022. I think I’ll become a regular on Matchroom shows, It’s a no brainier. They have a couple of big Irish stars, the likes of Katie Taylor is a Matchroom fighter, they have just signed Caomhin Agyarko…. I’m sure I’ll be a regular feature on the Matchroom shows. Eddie seemed to really like me, we got on really well when we spoke, so I’m looking forward to getting busy on these Matchroom shows going forward,” Carty told Irish-boxing.com before declaring he will fight when and where his management dictate.

“What’s next for me is whatever my management team says! I’ve signed with Dillan Whyte now and they are looking to get me out. I’ve had confirmation that they will keep me as busy as possible. Maybe one before the end of the year who knows? “

Carty is confident DAZN will be his fight home for the foreseeable and fighting on big cards will come second nature to him.

However, he admits there was a different level of excitement ahead of his October win. The Bohemians fan loved the pageantry around the event and getting to do things he watched others do over the years.

“I really enjoyed the experience,” he continued.

“When I was younger I’d watch IFL tv and these Matchroom fight weeks… it was amazing to be a part of it. I really enjoyed it I think I did well considering it was my first press conference, public weigh in and big production fight. I’m looking forward to more of it in the future,” he adds before expanding and going a little fanboy.

“Being on IFL tv was a bit of a pinch-me moment! Then to meet Eddie Hearn, Tony Bellew all these guys I would have watched on tv and followed online for years it’s amazing.”

Thomas Carty vs Igors Vasiljevs , Heavyweight Contest. 30 October 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Dillian White

Carty scored a stoppage win in what was just his second pro fight on the Chantelle Cameron topped card. An eagerness to impress hampered him in the early stages but once he settled he started to show what the fuss was about.

In the end, it was a performance both he and his manager, active heavyweight Whyte were happy with.

‘Dillian was happy. We got the result. Once I start picking my shots and selecting them more carefully you could see how the fight was going one way. He was happy with that and the grit and determination I showed.

“I was really happy with my performance, to be honest. I showed a lot of qualities that people would’ve thought I lacked previously. I showed a lot of great and determination to get the guy out of there. People were asking was nervous, I wasn’t nervous I was over-eager.

“Halfway through the second round into the third round I showed my class and that I’m leagues is above these guys, Too much experience too much strength and skills and power.”