Thomas Carty Grateful for All Time Great Katie Taylor

Thomas Carty [5(4)-0] has thanked Katie Taylor for making his dream come true.

The Dublin heavyweight fights at home for the first time as a professional this coming Saturday.

Carty doesn’t come home in just any fight, or on any card, rather his capital bow plays out in the massive Katie Taylor homecoming card at the 3Arena

Not only that, the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter is involved in one of the more eagerly anticipated fights on the undercard as he trades leather with Jay McFarlane for the BUI Celtic heavyweight title on the DAZN broadcast card.

It’s a massive moment for the Irish title hopeful and one that doesn’t happen but for the Irish Icon he argues.

“Without Katie this doesn’t happen,” says Carty before suggesting the whole boxing world owes her a debt of gratitude.

“Without Katie women’s boxing isn’t where it is right now and without Katie Irish boxing isn’t where it is right now. That’s a fact, she is a pioneer and it’s hard to put into words all she has done.”

Carty is grateful to be part of history and the Irish sporting greats’ first fight at home but his gratitude extends further.

The Irish Boxing Awards Irish Prospect of the Year has always been business side of the sport aware and knows such an appearance will greatly enhance his profile. In fact, he believes it could help him achieve his ambition of becoming a Dublin headline act.

“I might be a bit biased but I think this is the biggest sporting event we’ve ever had in this country. This is what we dream of, it’s madness. I think only hardcore boxing fans only understand how big this actually is.

“It’s massive for me, massive for me in the country, massive for me globally, it’s huge for my career. I think this helps me become a headliner in Dublin. I like to think that in the not-too-distant future I’ll be headlining the 3Arena.”