Thomas Carty drops massive Irish Heavyweight Title hint

Speaking on the 10-year anniversary of the last time Irish title was contested, Thomas Carty [3(2)-0] suggested it won’t be long until he is crowned Irish heavyweight champion.

The Dublin big man made it clear he is determined to become the first Irish heavyweight champion since Tyson Fury both before and after his Matchroom promoted victory over Michal Boloz in March.

Most agreed it would be a wise move and Irish fight followers, in particular, have been excited about the prospect of the green strap being brought into play. However, there were dance partner concerns, with many wondering if there was a viable opponent the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter could fight for the vacant strap.

As a gym mate Niall Kennedy appears a no-go and Paddy Nevin hasn’t been active of late, isn’t eligible due to the fact he has only done four rounds and is said to be moving down in weight. Still, Carty seems adamant he will fight for the strap soon.

Speaking online and in response to a 10 year anniversary post about Tyson Fury’s Irish title victory over Martin Rogan, ‘The Bomber’ said: ‘Won’t be long until I bring that belt back to Dublin 7. First professional title pending.”

I’ll have it around my waist very soon🤫 https://t.co/AC2nIN2lEX — Thomas Carty🇮🇪 (@thomas_carty) April 15, 2022

The reigning WBC heavyweight champion of the world, Tyson Fury was the last person to buckle the green belt around his waist after victory over Martin Rogan in the Odyssey Arena as far back as 2012.

Fury was stripped very soon after when he ditched his BUI licence for a BBBofC one and the strap has lain dormant since.

The likes of Sean ‘Big Sexy’ Turner, Con Sheehan and Niall Kennedy had talked about bringing the title back into play but never really came close to challenging for it.

The Dubliner is the next to set an Irish title goal and seems confident he will achieve it very soon.

Speaking previously he said “Hopefully I progress on to the Irish Title before the end of the year. I’ll be the first person to win it since Tyson Fury so looking forward to that.”