Thomas Carty isn’t the Tyson Fury – Oleksandr Usyk party popper.

The popular Dublin heavyweight has been in Suadi Arabia for the last number of weeks as part of Team Fury.

As he does with most fighters signed to fight the Ukrainian southpaw, the BUI Celtic Champion was a go-to spar for the WBC heavyweight champion of the world.

So when one day after a picture of the Irish title hopeful and the last heavyweight to own the strap was shared online post a spar the massive undisputed heavyweight title fight was postponed due to a cut over Fury’s eye, fight fans began to put two and two together and get five.

Many in the Irish fight fraternity wondered whether or not the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter was the one to inflict the damage, Irish-boxing.com can confirm he didn’t.

It’s understood the Dillian Whyte managed big man did spar well but he did not inflict the fight postponing cut.

The cut was sustained during a sparring session with Croatian southpaw Agron Smakici.

Speaking after revealing he had to postpone the fight scheduled for Riyadh on February 17, Fury said:”I feel bad for everyone involved in this huge event and I will work diligently towards the rescheduled date once the eye has healed.

“I can only apologise to everyone affected.”