Thomas Carty Busts up Pole to get Big Irish Party Started

Thomas Carty got a big Irish party off to a successful start at the Motor Point Arena in Nottingham this evening.

The first of four fighting Irish on the massive Matchroom card, Carty registered a fifth-round stoppage win over Michal Boloz on an Irish-themed show.

Eddie Hearn had warned the Pole was coming fired up and determined to upset the apple cart but ‘The Bomber’ dominated from start to early finish.

The Bohs supporter was calm and patient from the off and effectively won the fight on a powerful, accurate, thudding jab. The Dublin prospect found a home for his southpaw lead early on and rammed it down the Poland fighter’s throat time and time again, allowing him to dominate and eventually force the referee to wave the fight off 2:27 into the penultimate round.

Nottingham, UK: Thomas Carty vs Michal Boloz, Heavyweight Contest 12 March 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Not long after receiving an exceptionally noisy reception for a pre-six o’clock fight, Carty was behind his jab boxing well in round one. The backhand came into play in the final minute but it was the jab that was doing most of the damage and drew blood from the big Pole’s nose.

Boloz quickened his feet in the second and tried to pin Carty down. However, the Pascal Collins trained fighter showed he has that Peter Crouch ‘good feet for a big man’ quality – and was able to dictate off the back foot. He walked his opponent onto some solid leather, the jab remained hurtful and a long uppercut landed twice, leaving the away corner fighter further bloodied and bruised.

Boloz tried to make it rough and spoil in the third. It was easy to see why as Carty was beginning to show he was classes above. To his credit, the Poland native did have some success after his tactics broke up the Dillian Whyte managed big man’s flow – but it wasn’t enough to win the round.

Carty was up on his toes for the majority of the fourth denying Boloz the chance to hold and wrestle, when he did hold his feet he landed some more face-busting uppercuts and a long right hook left hand that caught the eye.

It was a case of return of a quality jab in the fifth and a solid southpaw lead continued to do serious damage. Indeed it forced the referee to have the doctor check cuts to his face twice – and after the second consultation, the medic advised proceedings be waved off.

The victory was expected and there are tougher tests ahead for the Dub but it’s another big step forward for the heavyweight with aspirations of being the first Irish heavyweight champion since Tyson Fury. It was also another good learning fight for a novice pro in which he fought in the fifth round for the first time ever and showed ticket selling capabilities.

The win was also Carty’s second on a Matchroom card and he can only benefit from the increased exposure as well forging further links with Eddie Hearn and co.

Nottingham, UK: Thomas Carty vs Michal Boloz, Heavyweight Contest 12 March 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Thomas Carty wins

Carty’s record now reads 3-0 with two knockouts, his opponent’s stale is 2-3.

Now it’s over to Gary Cully, who fights former world champion Miguel Vazquez, Caoimhin Agyarko, whose in against Juan Carlos Rubio, and of course Michael Conlan who challenges Leigh Wood for the WBA ‘regular’ title in the main event to secure Irish wins.

Photo Credit Mark Robbinson Matchroom