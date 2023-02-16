Amateur Headline News Latest News 

This weekend’s U18 and U22 Championships schedule

Boxing in the U18 and U22 Championships begin at the home of Irish boxing this weekend. In all, 210 boxers will contest the competitions between Friday, and the finals on March 4th.

78 bouts will be boxed on the opening weekend.

 Friday, February 17th: U18 preliminaries. Boxing begins at 7pm

  1. 57kg   Blain Fitzgerald (Corinthians)  V   Jack McNamee (Olympic L)
  2. 57kg   Armandas Krezdge (Avona) V  Patrick Carthy (Raging Bull)
  3. 60kg   Michael Sweeney (Drumsna) V  Sean Connors (Westside)
  4. 60kg   Brady Cromwell (Santry)  V Eugene White (Dealgan)
  5. 63.5kg Ethan Benson (Sacred Heart U)  W/O
  6. 63.5kg Billy Moran (St Pauls Waterford) W/O
  7. 63.5kg Michael Sweeney (Olympic C) V Matthew McManus (St Patricks U)
  8. 63.5kg Drew Fitzpatrick (Gleann)  V  Luke Hall (Olympic L)
  9. 63.5kg Josh McDonagh (Sean McDermott)  V  Tyler Nolan (Cherry Orchard)
  10. 67kg   Michael Carmody (Treaty)    V   Malo Davis (Monkstown D)
  11. 67kg   Bernie Lawrence (Holy Family L) V Naoise McManus (Drumsna)
  12. 67kg   Michael A McCarthy (Urlingford)  V Caolan Smith (Mourne All Blacks)
  13. 67kg   Nicky Hatton (Donore) V  Peter Lawlor (De Courcey)
  14. 67kg   Cole Byrne (Rathnew)  V Edward Barrett (Titans)
  15. 67kg  Charlie Valsbergs (Cherry Orchard)   V Lee Hanna (Townland)
  16. 67kg   Luke Reilly (Jobstown)   V Tadhg O’Donnell (Four Kings)

Saturday, February 18th: U22 preliminaries. Boxing begins at 11am

  1. 60kg   Adam Sinnott (Rathnew) V Andres Clemenger (Smithfield)
  2. 60kg   Rhys Owens (Erne) V Karl Sheridan (Cherry Orchard)
  3. 60kg   Craig Cullen (Neilstown) V  Killian Geraghty (Defence F/Greenhills)
  4. 63.5kg Danny Lucey (Rylane)  V  Cameron Suttle (Erne)
  5. 63.5kg Hewad Ahmad (Raging Bull)  V Arthur Bancilla (Smithfield)
  6. 63.5kg Eoin McCarron (Gilford)  V Kuba Pielesz (Midleton)
  7. 63.5kg Jamie Gray (St Monicas) V Charles McDonagh (Gleann)
  8. 63.5kg Conor McCrory (Townland)  V Cody O’Reilly (Portlaoise)
  9. 67kg   Aodhan Byrne (Kilcullen) V Gareth Dowling (Dublin Docklands)
  10. 67kg   Cian Cramer (Cabra) V Davey O’Neill (Charleville)
  11. 67kg   Cahir Gormley (Illies GG) V Gianni Richmond (Cairn Lodge)
  12. 71kg   David Nevin (Crumlin)  Sean Brennan (Dublin Docklands)
  13. 71kg   Jon McConnell (Holy Trinity)  V Lawrence Ward (Monivea)
  14. 71kg   Eoin O’Mainin (Connemara) V Aaron Walsh (Bracken)
  15. 71kg   Terry Hanna (Townland) V Christopher Joyce (Cabra)
  16. 71kg   Darragh Gilroy (Fr Flanagans) V Jonathan O’Donnell (Cabra)
  17. 71kg   Shane O’Neill (Esker) V  Maskin Dushyk (St Michaels Athy)

Saturday, February 18th: U18 quarter finals. Boxing begins at 3pm

  1. 51kg   Patsy Joyce (Olympic L) V  Kai Griffin (Avona)
  2. 51kg   Calum Sweeney (Gilford)  V John Connors (Common Quay)
  3. 54kg   Christopher Stapleton (Ballybougal) V Martin McDonagh (Avona)
  4. 54kg   Kyle McKay (Swords)  V Anton Genocky (Dublin Docklands)
  5. 54kg   Johnny Harty (Portlaoise)  V Cormac Ryan ( Midleton)
  6. 57kg  Callum Ruth (Avona)   V Casey Walsh (Gleann)
  7. 57kg  Sean Murray Ly (Darndale) V Dean Smithers (Swords)
  8. 57kg   Sean Tyndall (Dublin Docklands) V Jake Daly (DBox)
  9. 57kg   Winner  V Winner
  10. 60kg   Ryan Jenkins (Olympic L) V Alan Donnelly (Midleton)
  11. 60kg   Bernie Stokes (Oakleaf) V Marcus Barrett (Titans)
  12. 60kg   Roy Colgan (Avona) V Padraig Taggart (Omagh Boys & Girls)
  13. 60kg  Winner V Winner
  14. 63.5kg Kyle Smith (Holy Trinty) V Lee McEvoy (Avona)
  15. 63.5kg Troy Cahill (West End)  V Winner
  16. 63.5kg Winner V Winner
  17. 63.5kg Winner V  Winner
  18. 67kg   Chris O’Connor (Kilcullen) V Winner
  19. 67kg   Winner  V Winner
  20. 67kg   Winner  V Winner
  21. 67kg   Winner  V Winner
  22. 71kg   Bobbi Flood (Cabra) V  Christopher Doyle (Templemore)
  23. 71kg   Shea Ryan (Rosslare) V  Ben Dempsey (Achill)

Sunday, February 19th: U22 quarter finals. Boxing begins at 3pm

  1. 54kg   Oisin Worsencroft (St Colmans) V Michael Stokes (St Michaels Athy)
  2. 57kg   Jake McMahon (Liberty)  V Byron Jordan (St Aidans)
  3. 60kg   Alex Whyte (Midleton) V Kian Duff (K&K)
  4. 60kg   Leon Davis (Bracken) V Brian Gilroy (Fr Flanagans)
  5. 60kg   Jason Nevin (Olympic L) V Winner
  6. 60kg   Winner  V Winner
  7. 63.5kg Jason Clooney (Palmerstown) V James McDonagh (St Pauls Waterford)
  8. 63.5kg Christopher McCabe (Santry) V Winner
  9. 63.5kg Winner  V Winner
  10. 63.5kg Winner  V Winner
  11. 67kg   Cahan Hallinan (Olympic C) V Niko Janowski (St Michaels NR)
  12. 67kg   Cian Duggan (Cabra) V Richard Phiri (Celtic Eagles)
  13. 67kg   James Donovan (O.L.O.L.) V Winner  
  14. 67kg   Winner  V Winner
  15. 71kg   Dean Furlong (Wexford CBS) V  Declan McDonagh (Claremorris)
  16. 71kg   Winner  V Winner
  17. 71kg   Winner  V Winner
  18. 71kg   Winner  V Winner
  19. 75kg   Taylor Guiney (Westside) V Cyrus Palmer (Celtic Eagles)
  20. 80kg   Kevin Osifo (Neilstown) V James Whelan (Dublin Docklands)
  21. 80kg   Feidhlem Behan (St Michaels Athy) V Conor McKernan (Castleblaney)
  22. 86kg   Kian Hedderman (O.L.O.L.)  V Favor Ezeobi (Dealgan)

