This weekend’s U18 and U22 Championships schedule

Boxing in the U18 and U22 Championships begin at the home of Irish boxing this weekend. In all, 210 boxers will contest the competitions between Friday, and the finals on March 4th.

78 bouts will be boxed on the opening weekend.

Friday, February 17th: U18 preliminaries. Boxing begins at 7pm

57kg Blain Fitzgerald (Corinthians) V Jack McNamee (Olympic L) 57kg Armandas Krezdge (Avona) V Patrick Carthy (Raging Bull) 60kg Michael Sweeney (Drumsna) V Sean Connors (Westside) 60kg Brady Cromwell (Santry) V Eugene White (Dealgan) 63.5kg Ethan Benson (Sacred Heart U) W/O 63.5kg Billy Moran (St Pauls Waterford) W/O 63.5kg Michael Sweeney (Olympic C) V Matthew McManus (St Patricks U) 63.5kg Drew Fitzpatrick (Gleann) V Luke Hall (Olympic L) 63.5kg Josh McDonagh (Sean McDermott) V Tyler Nolan (Cherry Orchard) 67kg Michael Carmody (Treaty) V Malo Davis (Monkstown D) 67kg Bernie Lawrence (Holy Family L) V Naoise McManus (Drumsna) 67kg Michael A McCarthy (Urlingford) V Caolan Smith (Mourne All Blacks) 67kg Nicky Hatton (Donore) V Peter Lawlor (De Courcey) 67kg Cole Byrne (Rathnew) V Edward Barrett (Titans) 67kg Charlie Valsbergs (Cherry Orchard) V Lee Hanna (Townland) 67kg Luke Reilly (Jobstown) V Tadhg O’Donnell (Four Kings)

Saturday, February 18th: U22 preliminaries. Boxing begins at 11am

60kg Adam Sinnott (Rathnew) V Andres Clemenger (Smithfield) 60kg Rhys Owens (Erne) V Karl Sheridan (Cherry Orchard) 60kg Craig Cullen (Neilstown) V Killian Geraghty (Defence F/Greenhills) 63.5kg Danny Lucey (Rylane) V Cameron Suttle (Erne) 63.5kg Hewad Ahmad (Raging Bull) V Arthur Bancilla (Smithfield) 63.5kg Eoin McCarron (Gilford) V Kuba Pielesz (Midleton) 63.5kg Jamie Gray (St Monicas) V Charles McDonagh (Gleann) 63.5kg Conor McCrory (Townland) V Cody O’Reilly (Portlaoise) 67kg Aodhan Byrne (Kilcullen) V Gareth Dowling (Dublin Docklands) 67kg Cian Cramer (Cabra) V Davey O’Neill (Charleville) 67kg Cahir Gormley (Illies GG) V Gianni Richmond (Cairn Lodge) 71kg David Nevin (Crumlin) Sean Brennan (Dublin Docklands) 71kg Jon McConnell (Holy Trinity) V Lawrence Ward (Monivea) 71kg Eoin O’Mainin (Connemara) V Aaron Walsh (Bracken) 71kg Terry Hanna (Townland) V Christopher Joyce (Cabra) 71kg Darragh Gilroy (Fr Flanagans) V Jonathan O’Donnell (Cabra) 71kg Shane O’Neill (Esker) V Maskin Dushyk (St Michaels Athy)

Saturday, February 18th: U18 quarter finals. Boxing begins at 3pm

51kg Patsy Joyce (Olympic L) V Kai Griffin (Avona) 51kg Calum Sweeney (Gilford) V John Connors (Common Quay) 54kg Christopher Stapleton (Ballybougal) V Martin McDonagh (Avona) 54kg Kyle McKay (Swords) V Anton Genocky (Dublin Docklands) 54kg Johnny Harty (Portlaoise) V Cormac Ryan ( Midleton) 57kg Callum Ruth (Avona) V Casey Walsh (Gleann) 57kg Sean Murray Ly (Darndale) V Dean Smithers (Swords) 57kg Sean Tyndall (Dublin Docklands) V Jake Daly (DBox) 57kg Winner V Winner 60kg Ryan Jenkins (Olympic L) V Alan Donnelly (Midleton) 60kg Bernie Stokes (Oakleaf) V Marcus Barrett (Titans) 60kg Roy Colgan (Avona) V Padraig Taggart (Omagh Boys & Girls) 60kg Winner V Winner 63.5kg Kyle Smith (Holy Trinty) V Lee McEvoy (Avona) 63.5kg Troy Cahill (West End) V Winner 63.5kg Winner V Winner 63.5kg Winner V Winner 67kg Chris O’Connor (Kilcullen) V Winner 67kg Winner V Winner 67kg Winner V Winner 67kg Winner V Winner 71kg Bobbi Flood (Cabra) V Christopher Doyle (Templemore) 71kg Shea Ryan (Rosslare) V Ben Dempsey (Achill)

Sunday, February 19th: U22 quarter finals. Boxing begins at 3pm