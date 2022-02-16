‘This is What I Love’ – Paris hopeful Niamh Fay Delights in Fan Participation

A delighted Niamh Fay suggested her sizeable support can claim a big assist after her most recent Irish title success.

The talented underage prospect earned U-22 National honours when she defeated Megan Coleman of Baldoyle to become Irish 54kg champion earlier this month.

The European Youth medal winner’s victory played out in front of the first set of fans permitted to populate the National Stadium since March of 2020 – and Fay was particularly pleased her fans were allowed back in.

Not only does Fay delighted in the atmosphere created by fans, she feeds off it. In fact, speaking to Irish-boxing.com after having her hand raised and becoming fledging club Phoenix’s first-ever Irish champion she revealed she needed her support to help her perform in the last round.

“It feels deadly, especially after covid, first time having a crowd and the amount of people that came in,” she exclaims.

“I was going to the ring and I heard them, and I was like, this is what I love. I was wrecked during the last round, I just heard them and I was like ‘I have to keep going’. It drives you on. It really does make a difference having them there.”

Having cemented her status as the best Ireland Fay now wants more European gold.

“Please God now go to the Europeans and I have to say gold is the vision. To be there would be brilliant and to represent my country and just to perform over there and do the best I can but definitely gold is the aim,” she adds before revealing Paris ambitions.

“It has to be the Olympics,” she responded when asked about wider goals. “Please god, in Paris and I get gold”