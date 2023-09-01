“This Is My Fight” – Why Dylan Moran Will Defeat Florian Marku

Dylan Moran suggests he could be in against King Kong never mind the Albanian King this Saturday night and he wouldn’t lose.

The Déise fighter with a well-documented setback-laden career claims it’s more about the opportunity and less about the opponent heading into his Sky Sports debut.

‘The Real Deal’ says he has waited years for a chance to step onto the big stage, pointing out he has spent years preparing a performance that will blow the audience and whoever stands in front of him away.

“This is my fight,” he says ahead of his clash with Sky favourite Florian Marku, which plays out on the PPV Liam Smith-Chris Eubank 2 undercard.

“This is the one we’ve been working toward and the one we’ve put in all the work to be ready for. We didn’t know when it was going to be or who it would be against. We just knew I had to get to this stage. This is what every boxer dreams of. Now I’ve finally got my shot and I’m taking it Saturday night.

Pay Back!



Dylan Moran's turn to get physical come head-to-head time.



Moran and Florian Marku both make weight. pic.twitter.com/amPfDeJjSk — Irish-Boxing.com (@Irishboxingcom) September 1, 2023

“This is my fight, Florian Marku is fighting me. I deserve to be here, I’ve been at this game a lot longer than him. I’ve paid my dues and Saturday night it’s going to pay off.”

While the 28-year-old is bigging up the opportunity, he is aware he has a test of note in Manchester on Saturday.

“He is 100 percent the toughest test of my career, without a doubt and I’ve said that time and time again – but it’s a test I’ve been calling for a long time now.”

The Jimmy Payne-trained Moran believes he knows exactly what is coming up on that test and has the answers prepared.

“Florian has no choice but to come forward. He is a bit of a one-trick pony in that sense, he’s good at coming forward, and he’s good at working when he gets inside, but we have a game plan we’ve been working on the last 10 weeks and we are confident that will get us across the finish line.”

"I make EXCEPTIONS for a little man like him!" 💥



Dylan Moran on why he shoved Florian Marku 😤 pic.twitter.com/9rPyblNa4m — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 1, 2023

As well as being exposed to a new level of opponent, the popular Waterford welter has to deal with a more intense build-up.

“I am not fazed and I’m well able for him,” he comments. “He can do or say what he wants it all comes down to 10 rounds on Saturday.

“I don’t think he’s a stupid guy. He knows he has a fight on his hands this weekend. I don’t think he is overlooking me. It will be a good fight and we will deliver for the fans. I’m looking forward to it.”