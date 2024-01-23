Anthony Cacace knows more than most that opportunities in boxing are few and far between, and as a result, is prepared to go the extra mile to take his big chance next month.

For years the mercurial talent has been left frustrated by the business of boxing, struggling to get the opportunities he felt his talent deserved.

The Belfast super feather did manage to win a British and IBO titles as well as challenged for the European strap, but suffered periods of inactivity and felt overlooked on occasion.

‘Apache’ patience has finally paid off as Cacace has secured a world title shot and will challenge Joe Cordina for the IBF featherweight title on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s clash with Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 17.

Now, after years of being let down by the business, the 34-year-old is ready to do the business and make the most of a rare shot.

“I’m going to throw everything into it, everything I’ve got,” he told the Irish News.

“This is the opportunity to make the type of money that will secure my family. I’ll do everything in my power to win this fight.”

Excitement is the first emotion that any boxer feels when securing a shot at a strap but it’s amplified for a fighter who has felt like he is on the outside looking in.

“This is it,” Cacace added.

“I’m 25 years in this game and this is the pinnacle of the sport, especially fighting someone like Cordina who’s a top class operator. I’m buzzing, I’m over the moon, I’m just so happy.

“It’s boxing, anything can happen. The timing could be a wee bit better for me but I’m not complaining. This is my shot and I’m just buzzing.”

