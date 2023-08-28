Third in Europe – Team Ireland’s Impressive Medal Haul
Team Ireland came home from the European School Championships in Slovenia with 3 gold, 1 silver and 7 bronze medals.
The massive haul ensured they finished third place in the medals table.
Ukraine topped the silverware charts with 20, followed by England, with 12. Team Ireland had the largest women’s team, of 12 boxers, and the joint second-largest men’s team, of 14 boxers.
The medal winners were:
36kg Louise Joyce GOLD
46kg Ella Archbold GOLD
64kg Cassie Henderson GOLD
50kg Jason Donoghue SILVER
42kg Carley O’Herron BRONZE
44kg Aleigha Murphy BRONZE
54kg Sophie Lawlor BRONZE
57kg Kaysie Joyce BRONZE
70kg Ava Lannon BRONZE
75kg John Ward BRONZE
90kg Jake Fitzgerald BRONZE
Team Ireland European School Championship Squad
36kg Louise Joyce (Olympic L)
40kg Kayleigh Hodnett(St Josephs L)
42kg Carley O’Herron (Rochfordbridge )
44kg Aleigha Murphy (Crumlin)
46kg Ella Archbold (Ballybrack)
48kg Paige Nickles (Banbridge)
51kg Ruth Dossen (Olympic Galway)
54kg Sophie Lawlor (Wexford CBS)
57kg Kaysie Joyce (Clonmel)
60kg Isabelle Hawkins (St Nicholas)
64kg Cassie Henderson (Phoenix Antrim)
70kg Ava Lannon (Dungarvan)
40kg Rylee Finn (St Nicholas )
42kg Comghnall Guerrine ( Sacred Heart D)
44kg Kalib Walsh ( Wexford CBS )
46kg Padraig Walsh ( Immaculata )
48kg Conan McSorley ( Two Castles )
50kg Jason Donoghue ( Olympic L )
52kg Kai Dynes Murphy (Immaculata)
54kg Darren O’Toole ( Enniskerry )
57kg James Rooney (St John Bosco ABC, Belfast)
63kg Darragh Ryan( Drimnagh )
66kg Peter McGee (St Conleths )
70kg Senan Kennedy ( Cabra )
75kg John Ward ( Monivea)
90kg Jake Fitzgerald (Dungarvan)
Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon
Team Manager: Francis Keeling
Coach: Aoife Hennigan
Coach: Paul Simpson
Coach: Garry Kehoe
Coach: Antoinette Fay McClean
R&J: Martin O’Neill