Third in Europe – Team Ireland’s Impressive Medal Haul

Team Ireland came home from the European School Championships in Slovenia with 3 gold, 1 silver and 7 bronze medals.

The massive haul ensured they finished third place in the medals table.

Ukraine topped the silverware charts with 20, followed by England, with 12. Team Ireland had the largest women’s team, of 12 boxers, and the joint second-largest men’s team, of 14 boxers.

The medal winners were:

36kg Louise Joyce GOLD

46kg Ella Archbold GOLD

64kg Cassie Henderson GOLD

50kg Jason Donoghue SILVER

42kg Carley O’Herron BRONZE

44kg Aleigha Murphy BRONZE

54kg Sophie Lawlor BRONZE

57kg Kaysie Joyce BRONZE

70kg Ava Lannon BRONZE

75kg John Ward BRONZE

90kg Jake Fitzgerald BRONZE

Team Ireland European School Championship Squad

36kg Louise Joyce (Olympic L)

40kg Kayleigh Hodnett(St Josephs L)

42kg Carley O’Herron (Rochfordbridge )

44kg Aleigha Murphy (Crumlin)

46kg Ella Archbold (Ballybrack)

48kg Paige Nickles (Banbridge)

51kg Ruth Dossen (Olympic Galway)

54kg Sophie Lawlor (Wexford CBS)

57kg Kaysie Joyce (Clonmel)

60kg Isabelle Hawkins (St Nicholas)

64kg Cassie Henderson (Phoenix Antrim)

70kg Ava Lannon (Dungarvan)

40kg Rylee Finn (St Nicholas )

42kg Comghnall Guerrine ( Sacred Heart D)

44kg Kalib Walsh ( Wexford CBS )

46kg Padraig Walsh ( Immaculata )

48kg Conan McSorley ( Two Castles )

50kg Jason Donoghue ( Olympic L )

52kg Kai Dynes Murphy (Immaculata)

54kg Darren O’Toole ( Enniskerry )

57kg James Rooney (St John Bosco ABC, Belfast)

63kg Darragh Ryan( Drimnagh )

66kg Peter McGee (St Conleths )

70kg Senan Kennedy ( Cabra )

75kg John Ward ( Monivea)

90kg Jake Fitzgerald (Dungarvan)

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Coach: Aoife Hennigan

Coach: Paul Simpson

Coach: Garry Kehoe

Coach: Antoinette Fay McClean

R&J: Martin O’Neill