There Will Be Blood – Tyrone McKenna promises Jenkins brawl

It’s not quite as simple Mr T’s famous ‘pain’ prediction in Rocky III, but Tyrone McKenna [22(6)-3(1)-0] has followed suit to some degree when giving a prediction for his fight in Belfast this weekend.

‘The Mighty Celt’ steps up in weight where he is set for an interesting fight with former British and Commonwealth champion Chris Jenkins [23(80-5(2)-3] on the undercard of Michael Conlan versus Miguel Marriaga at the Odyssey this Saturday night.

When telling Irish-Boxing.com what fight fans can expect from the chief support clash, the former Oliver Plunketts amateur kept it unusually brief.

“War, brutality, and entertainment,” he declared.

While Jenkins is a solid fighter to return from a defeat against on the face of it, the Welsh fighter with Irish previous doesn’t appear to offer the Belfast entertainer much by way of career progression.

Although no one is complaining it looked as if Top Rank and Conlan Boxing had made a fight solely because it’s guaranteed to entertain.

However, McKenna points out there is logic to the matchmaking, stressing ‘Rok’n’Rolla’ is a ‘perfect’ first welterweight waltz dance partner.

“I think Jenkins Is a good fighter and a perfect boxer to test myself In my first welterweight fight,” he adds before revealing he is greedy when it comes to how he wants the fight to play out.

“I’m wanting it all. I’m wanting war, blood, entertainment and then hopefully I get him out of there inside the distance. I feel much stronger at this new weight.”

Although there is some degree of science behind the choice of Jenkins as a foe – the man who defeated Paddy Gallagher at a previous Féile’s tendency to battle it out saw him jump to the top of the opponent queue.

McKenna, who would have been forgiven for easing his way back into the win column after suffering a first career stoppage defeat to Regis Prograis last time out, says he doesn’t deserve praise for taking a tricky fight.

A warm-up bout would go against his principles and he doesn’t believe he’d be fulfilling his job description if he took that approach.

“I don’t think I should get credit,” he adds.

“I think people that take easy fights after losses should be discredited though. This is our job. Our job is to entertain and get in the tough fights. Chris is no easy task and he’s entertaining that’s why I picked him and not some bum. Because I take my job of entertainment seriously.”