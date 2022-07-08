The Top Online Slots for Boxing Enthusiasts

The online casino industry caters to every preference and every taste you can ‌imagine. There are themes that include wars, rainbows, fantasy fairy tales, the mythology of every nation, and, of course, sport.

For a long time in the online betting and casino industry, sports were solely thought of as something that was available at bookmakers to make a bet on a favoured player or team. But sports are now gaining traction as slot and game themes.

Modern-day boxing can trace its roots back to 16th or 17th century Britain. Since then, it has grown into the modern-day spectacle, with prize fights reaching into millions of pounds. It is just a natural evolution from there to the online realm. Boxing-themed slot games have enjoyed a sharp rise in popularity, and in this article, we ‌look at some of them.

The Mike Tyson Knockout Slot

Mike Tyson is a boxing icon and known as one of the greatest boxers in the industry. The Mike Tyson Knockout slot was developed by Inspired Gaming and released in 2017. It’s a 5-reel, 3-row slot with 20 paylines. The slot looks like a live match and has many special features such as free spins, wilds, multipliers and 3 random bonus rewards during gameplay. The biggest return on your bet would be 500x per line bet.

The Fisticuffs Slot

NetEnt released Fisticuffs in 2013 and is still incredibly popular among boxing enthusiasts. The action takes place in the ring with two boxers ready to give it their all. It’s a 5 reel and 3-row slot with just 10 paylines and a maximum payout of 500x the stake. This game centres around the 3 wilds, namely diagonal, straight and stacked, and respins. What it lacks in special features, it makes up for in nostalgia and a healthy RTP of 96.7%.

The Heavyweight Champion Slot

This heavyweight slot was brought to us by iSoftBet and is a popular choice among boxing fans. This 5×3 reel slot has 15 paylines, a medium variance and a maximum win of £30,000. To help you win the knockout prize money are wilds, scatters, and multipliers of up to 25x. Fantastic graphics show the boxers as cartoon characters, which is rather entertaining.

The Fight Night Slot

This 5 reel and 3-row champion was created by WorldMatch. It has 25 paylines, a medium to high variance and a maximum prize of 7500x the stake. This game is feature-heavy with wild symbols, scatters, multipliers, free spins, and mystery bonus symbols, making up for the lower than we like RTP of 91.83%. The theme is well put together and has fantastic graphics and audio. This slot is a must-try for any boxing fan.

Conclusion

As the number of boxing enthusiasts grows, so will the list of boxing-themed slots increase. There are many relatively old slots with more classic graphics, which are still popular with fans. The newer slots are thrilling, fast-paced, and packed full of features, and with the advancement of technology, we can’t wait to see what the future of boxing-themed slots will look like.