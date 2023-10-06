The Thrill is On – Conlan to fight former European Champ Jordan Gill in Belfast

Michael Conlan will face former European champion Jordan Gill next.

The Belfast featherweight will look to thrill against ‘The Thrill’ on top on a December 2 SSE Arena-hosted DAZN broadcast card.

News broke late this week that Conlan Boxing would work with Matchroom for their scheduled December fight night.

Furthermore, it emerged Conlan would top the bill and that the eagerly anticipated clash between Tyrone McKenna versus Lewis Crocker would now provide chief support.

It’s now understood the Olympic medal winner will fight the Dave Coldwell-trained Gill on the bill.

Gill and Conlan had been mentioned in the same breath previously, particularly when the English fighter won the European title.

However, the big Irish name explored world options and fought and lost to Luis Alberto Lopez instead.

There was talk the famous blue EBU strap could be on the line come December 2 – but that won’t be the case. Gill lost the title to Ireland’s favourite away fighter Kiko Martinez and has since been picked up by Mauro Forte, who Conlan Boxing considered fighting.

However, the unbeaten Italian has to defend against Cristobal Lorente next.

Conlan had initially planned to fight abroad in a less competitive fight, a fight that would allow him to get to know new trainer Pedro Diaz’s methods pressure-free.

However, it seems the opportunity to work with Matchroom, who promote Saturday’s massive featherweight world title fight between Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington was too good to turn down.