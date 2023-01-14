The Show’s not over – Jason Quigley to fight on

The show goes on and might have a Croke Park date reveals Jason Quigley [19(14)-2(2)].

The popular Donegal middleweight hasn’t fought since his loss to WBO Middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade in New Hampshire in November of 2021.

A broken jaw, suffered in that fight, left the World Championship silver medal winner on the sidelines early last year – and the fact he hasn’t fully stepped back onto the field of play had some questioning whether or not he’d called it a day.

Quigley told Irish-boxing.com late last year he was ‘sitting on the fence‘ with regard to his future and the fact he has taken to managing Irish fighters gave him another exit option.

However, the 31-year-old will fight on and is eyeing up a fight on the massive Katie Taylor – Amanda Serrano undercard, if indeed that fight comes to Ireland in May.

“One hundred percent I’ll be back in the ring this year,” Quigley told Kevin Byrne on The Rocky Road podcast.

“We’ve the head down and we’re working away and we’re going to get a date hopefully very soon.

“It would be good to get a fight now before Croke Park, if it comes off.

“The show’s not over — there’s another chapter or two left.”

This year's Elite Championships (or 'seniors') are one of the most anticipated for many years. To talk about it, and recall their own great nights at The Stadium, joined by @kenegan30 & @jay_quigley on The Rocky Road. Just the 11 titles between us…https://t.co/7iWekKPUe8 — Kevin Byrne (@KevByrneBox) January 12, 2023

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn has mentioned Quigley in connection with Croke Park, previously alongside up-and-coming talent Caoimhin Agyarko before the Belfast fighter moved down to light middle.

A Luke Keeler fight was the latest one Hearn was teasing fans with and their are plenty of Matchroom names the world title challenger would be open to. Regardless of opponent Quigley is confident his relationship with Matchroom will ensure he is a Taylor homecoming cert.

“There’s the Croke Park thing coming up, it would be unbelievable, once that gets the green light — and hopefully very shortly that will get the green light.

“I have boxed with DAZN and I have boxed with Matchroom many times, obviously more recently.

“My last couple of fights have been all DAZN and Matchroom so it would be a no brainer to be on the Croke Park card.”