The show must go on for eager to impress Aaron McKenna

Jonny Stapleton

Aaron McKenna [12(7)-0] is ready to put on a show despite being denied the chance to emulate one Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez tonight.

The Monaghan native was set to celebrate signing his long-term Hennessy Sports contract by fighting for the WBC Youth title, a strap many a big name, including pound for pound star Canelo, used as an early springboard over the years, in Coventry.

The eyecatching former Golden Boy prospect was to take on Ghanaian hard-hitter Edem Bika over 10 on the Channel 5 broadcast card. However, the title fight was called off last minute and the Smithborough fighter faces Gabor Gobics over eight instead.

There won’t be a youth coronation but McKenna is still determined to put on a show. The younger of the two boxing brothers will top the TV bill and is planning a performance worthy of the added spotlight.

“I’m looking to put on a real show for the fans on Saturday.” McKenna said.

The bout will be McKenna’s first as a Hennessy fighter, meaning it’s his first as a promotional stablemate of his brother, welterweight prospect Stevie McKenna.

The 22-year-old former Golden Boy reveals he is excited to be working alongside the veteran promoter and fighting alongside his brother, who also appears on this weekend’s card, moving forward.

“I can’t wait to get started under Mick and Hennessy Sports I’m really looking forward to a massive future with big plans ahead so I couldn’t be more happier putting pen to paper with him.

“For me fighting regularly, building up my career and reputation is massively important and of course receiving the fantastic exposure on Channel 5 which has already made a big difference to me, so signing with Mick at this stage is absolutely brilliant,

“His reputation is second to none and he has guided so many fighters to world titles so I have total confidence in that he will do the same for me and of course Stevie. I can’t wait for the day that the both of us are World Champions,” he adds before discussing a possible McKenna revolution.

“Fighting alongside my brother Stevie again is a huge boost and the pair of us will really take the boxing world by storm together.”

