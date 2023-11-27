The scores are in! Study the Official Katie Taylor – Chantelle Cameron scorecards

The scores are in!

The official cards for Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron’s epic encouther at the 3Arena last weekend have been shared – and as ever make for interesting reading.

Taylor once again made Irish boxing history, becoming a two-weight undisputed champion when she was declared the winner of the enthralling undisputed light welterweight world title fight via a 96-94, 95-95, 98-92 scorecard.

They are cards a lot of Cameron’s supporters disagree with but the majority believe they produced in the right outcome. In fact, outside of the English fighter’s wider circle, the only surprise was for the 95-95 drawn card.

A more forensic look at the judge’s scores sees all three giving the Irish star rounds 2,3 and 4, as she amended her slow start from the first fight.

There wasn’t complete consensus from all three judges in any round outside of those three. Cameron only won rounds 6 and 8 on the 98-92 card, while Taylor needed the last round to secure a draw on the 95-95 card.

Take a look for yourself below: