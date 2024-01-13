The return of Spike O’Sullivan

Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan will officially confirm his return to the ring in the coming weeks.

The Cork light middleweight hasn’t been seen in the squared circle since May of 2022 and since he lost to Erislandy Lara in a WBA light middleweight title fight.

It hasn’t gone completely quiet on the mustached Mahon man front since, the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter was linked to an IBO title fight with Dennis Hogan and rumour suggests he came very close to challenging the man that dethroned the Kildare native, James Metcalffe in the 3Arena on November 25.

However, there were some who feared, that at 39 years old and without a fight in nearly two years, one of the sport’s more colourful characters may never be seen punching again.

That won’t prove to be the case, as the Paschal Collins trained former foe of Chris Eubank Jr, David Lemieux, Billy Joe Saunders and Matthew Hall, revealed he is back in camp and training for a fight.

Indeed, O’Sullivan revealed news will drop soon with regard to what is next.

What level the former Irish champion returns at remains to be seen. He may need some ring rust-freeing action before stepping into a big fight, although even during the lay off he been linked to names and fights of note.

The experienced entertainer may also be on UFC Fight Pass’s radar considering they plan to broadcast a Callum Walsh topped 360 Promotions event from Cork later this year. It wouldn’t be too shocking to see O’Sullivan get a March 15 run out on Walsh’s MSG return before accompanying his fellow county man back to Ireland.