The real Paul Ryan stands up and stands out at the Ulster Hall

The real Paul Rayn [2(1)-0] was on display at the Ulster Hall on Friday night, according to the fighter himself.

The Dublin light-middleweight registered a mini statement by stopping Damian Esquisabel, a fighter with successful Irish previous, in just 47 seconds at the Ulster Hall last Firday.

It’s the kind of performance Ryan, who was disappointed with his performance in his debut win, wants to be associated with and one he wants to continue to produce moving forward.

“That was my real debut there not what you saw back in April, tonight that’s me,” a delighted Ryan told Irish-boxing.com before expanding on the eye-catching stoppage.

“I hit hard, so the first shot I hit him with I knew I hurt him. I could see him stepping back and then my coach Pete [Taylor] called for me to go to the body, I swung with a shot and folded him like a deckchair.”

The bout was Ryan’s first in front of fans as well as his first in Ireland, which made a difference.

“Having my family and friends literally on top of me was brilliant. It was brilliant when I walked out to see them. Straight away when I got the win I looked up and seen them, it was amazing.”

Ryan believes the win lays down a marker of sorts. The keen to kick on Dubliner says he will continue to produce eye-catching knockouts and is happy to do so on Conlan Boxing cards if they’ll have him back.

“Whatever’s next I’ll take it. I’ll fight anyone, my opponent beat an Irish lad [Dominic Donegan] in his last fight and I put him on the floor in 47 seconds. I’m gonna carry this on. I know Conlan Boxing have shows for the next 12 months booked in. I’d do that every time.”