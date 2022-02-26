The Real Deal – Paddy Donovan puts on a Sky Showcase

Paddy Donovan gave a wider audience a glimpse of what the hype is about in Scotland tonight.

Donovan was always expected to defeat Miroslav Serban but the style in which he do so impressed.

The Andy Lee trained stylist looked at home under the added spotlight provided by Sky Sports and showed just why he is held in such high regard on the undercard Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall’s

It wasn’t bombastic or jaw dropping and tougher tests will come but the Top Rank prospect showcased all his skills when breaking down a gutsy and ultra-defensive foe.

The Limerick fighter, who carried a hand niggle into the six rounder, eventually scored a sixth round stoppage win before celebrating Ronaldo style.

The sound of this body shot from Paddy Donovan 🔊😳#TaylorCatterall | LIVE on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/fzhLKj1KhY — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 26, 2022

Considering he has step wins over Jumaane Camero and Siar Ozgul, Serban wasn’t the toughest fighter ‘The Real Deal’ signed to face. The former Sean McComb and Paul Hyland Jr opponent still represented a solid enough opponent for a fighter returning from injury, who has been open a having a difficult 2021 – although it didn’t look that way.

Donovan was loose and languid from the off and it was obviously studying his opponent in the first stanza. The away fighter marched forward with a high guard leaving the Treaty county man looking for openings. The 23-year-old worked the body well and boxed with a degree of swagger.

Donovan increased the tempo in the second, looked for hooks around the side of the guard and went to the body in a bid to force his opponent out of his defensive shell.

Serban had a go early in the third much to Donovan’s delight, as it provided him with the chance to counter. Once punished for his adventure Serban returned to the boxing equivalent of parking the bus.

The Top Rank prospect refused to get frustrated and over the next two rounds continued to look for openings and pepper a stubborn foe.

Coach Andy Lee warned against forcing the issue in the last but that didn’t stop the former underage stand out from upping the pace.

Once he noticed blood coming from Serban’s ear he went for the kill and forced the referee to step in 56 seconds into the sixth.

The win means Donovan now boasts a record of 8-0 with five knockouts, Serban slips to 13-9.