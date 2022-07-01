‘The Purge Continues’ – Francy Luzoho Ready to Cause Havoc at the Hanger

The man behind the mask, Francy Luzoho [4(2)-1] will continue his ‘next face of Irish boxing’ mission later this month.

The Dubliner has confirmed he will fight under the Box Smart Elite banner and his new team for just the second time on July 22.

‘The Butcher Boy’ will face a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent on a Havoc a the Hanger show in Wolverhampton.

After a positive start to his career defeat to Martin Quinn and the pandemic robbed the Dubliner of any early-career moment and things went stale for while.

The 27-year-old ended a prolonged sabbatical from fight action last summer but remained in a state of limbo, unsure as to what direction his career would take. However, since signing with Box Smart Elite Luzoho believes his career is back on track.

“Career-wise, I’m in a great position now,” he told Irish-boxing.com after he beat Constantin Radoi in March.

“I’m surrounded by people that can get me on the big shows, secure me big contracts, and put me in fights that will shoot me to stardom.

“With a new team, a bigger team comes more plans and more organised movements and strategies. The goal is still the same but now the plan for how to achieve it is smarter. The plan for this year is to fight for a title, get a big tv fight and take more steps toward being the next face of Irish boxing.”