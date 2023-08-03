‘The One Before the Big One’ – Jamie Conlan Teases Padraig McCrory’s Next Move

Tonight marks the latest chapter in the Padraig McCrory fairytale rather happy ending assures Jamie Conlan.

‘The Hammer’ completes the exceptional journey from small hall fighter to festival bill topper when he enters the ring against Steed Goodhall at the Falls Park tonight.

According to former world title challenger and Conlan Boxing CEO, tonight doesn’t represent a joyous finish to the rags to riches story, as there is more road to be travelled.

A win against a fighter, Conlan bills as McCrory’s toughest opponent to date, and the Dee Walsh-trained 35-year-old could secure a massive fight.

“I’m really excited because this could be the one before the big one,” said Conlan before highlighting the McCrory transformation.

“Recently he’s been changing his mindset and his projections as to what he can really achieve in this sport. I’ve seen a difference in him. With that hunger, drive, and understanding of what he can achieve he can achieve something big. He’s really on the verge of something big and Friday night is another step in the right direction.”

Regardless of what may be next, tonight will be a special occasion for the popular Belfast figure. Speaking to Irish-boxing.com during fight week the WBA #4 revealed his dream was to top a show at the Devenish – and he now goes outdoors in a purpose-built stadium.

Conlan believes the Belfast man is more than deserving of the spotlight, not just because of what he achieved in the ring but because of the good person he is.

“Pody McCrory has been riding the crest of a wave over the last few years coming through the small hall scene to this point. He’s like the everyman, he’s working in the gym today and coming straight here after. He’s the family man at home, he’s the man we can all relate to,” he adds before warning Woodhall doesn’t represent a walk in the Falls Park.

“Steed Woodhall is definitely no push over, it’s his toughest test to date. Woodhall accepted the fight straight away and he sees an opportunity and he’s coming here full of confidence. It’s a great trade fight a real pick ’em.”