The ‘Old’ Dennis Hogan is Back and Hunting Down World Titles

The old Dennis Hogan [29(7)-4(2)-1] is back and chasing down a world title.

After years spent at world level the two-weight world title challenger returned to domestic action last time out.

A November win over Tommy Browne ended a three-fight losing streak and allowed ‘The Hurricane’ have his hand raised for the first time since he defeated Jamie Weetch in December of 2018.

That victory also refueled the fire in the 36-year-old and speaking after his latest fight was confirmed, he revealed he is still world title keen.

“The old Dennis Hogan, the way I feel about being world champion and all of those things it just all came flooding back” he explained.

“It’s all here for me right now. Apart from my boxing my resilence in terms of going for goals is something to add to things.”

Hogan was speaking at a press conference to announce an intriguing fight with Australian Wade ‘Mayo’ Ryan [20(7)-9(1)] for the undercard of Nikita Tszyu’s debut.

The light-middleweight contest, set for a No Limit Card, the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, and March 2 is an eliminator for the IBO world title.

Kicking off the year with a star-studded card.



The debut of Nikita Tszyu on March 2 will be supported by a world-class undercard.



The IBO as an organization does a lot right, but as of yet are not recognized widely by fans as a legitimate world strap. Still the Kildare fighter – whose name should be among the list of Irish world champs considering his Jaime Munguia display – is excited about earning the right to challenge for it.

“I’ve had world title fight eliminators every type of fight and we had to work our way back with the last fight. I’m so happy to have gotten that good win and set myself up for this eliminator. We’re back on track for a world championship once again. It’s an exciting fight for me because I want to be world champion and to become world champion you have to win your fights and win them well”

Considering Hogan has fought at a higher level he should be favourite going into the clash but Ryan will come to the ring on the back of an impressive winning run.

The 31-year-old southpaw has had his hand raised in his last four, beating domestic level opponents and picking up the Australian title, an Oceanic title and IBO ranking belt along the way.

“He’s done exceptionally well in his last four or five fights,” Hogan comments.

“He’s got back on a winning trajectory and a winning streak boosts your confidence. Momentum is a massive thing in boxing so he’s going to be at his best. This presents a good challenge for but I’ve been putting in the work, training hard and I believe that this fight will be mine.”