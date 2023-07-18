The Next Big Thing – Callum Walsh wants to keep proving himself

Callum Walsh [7(6)-0] is ready to become an action hero.

The California-based Cork prospect is well aware actions speak louder than words and wants to show his worth in the ring as a result.

‘King Callum’ has been the subject of high praise since he turned over and has become the subject of some serious hype.

None other than Hall of Fame coach Freddie Roach, UFC main man Dana White, and respected star maker Tom Loeffler have all tipped him for serious stardom.

Walsh is confident their he’ll make their prediction come true, although he is aware he will need more proof than his and his team’s self-belief to convince the wider public.

“As a youngfella I know I have to prove myself,” he tells Irish-boxing.com ahead of his return to the ring on August 26th.

“People are not just going to believe what I say. I have to go out and back up all the talk and I feel that’s what I did with Carson Jones.”

The Cobh native defeated Jones, an experienced fighter who gave Kell Brook trouble and beat the likes of Brian Rose, in his last fight and claims the stoppage win made the kind of noise he wanted.

Walsh suggests the victory helped prove his real deal credentials.

“I definitely made a statement,” he adds.

“I knew he was a tough opponent. He gave a few prospects tough fights. I knew I had to go in there and get him out of there to show people I am the real deal. I wanted to show I’m not just some Irish youngfella, I’m going to be the next big thing and I had to prove that.”

Walsh is back out in Boston in August and wants to continue to climb the ladder and wants a bigger fish than Jones to fry. Who that fish will be he leaves up to his team but he does want to maintain his rapid rate of progression.

“I’m ready for another step now. After what I done to Carson Jones I’m ready for a bigger step again. I want to make another step toward a world title. I’ve taken this regional title and it’s boosted me up in the rankings so I’m getting closer to the top level.

“Even Freddie Roach said it, if a title shot was offered to me right now he’d take it. I would take it, you know me I’d fight anybody, I’ve confidence in my team they’ll guide me in the right direction.

“They know I’ll fight anybody so they just tell me the date and who I’ll be fighting when it’s made. The thing is not a lot of people will take the fight after seeing the win over Carson Jones”