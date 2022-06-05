‘The New George Best’ – Gary O’Sullivan Impresses for Manchester Legends
Gary O’Sullivan was being praised for what he can do with his feet rather than his hands after his latest sporting appearance.
A week after he challenged Cuban great Erislandy Lara for the WBA ‘regular’ middleweight world title the Cork favourite was playing football at the Turner’s Cross.
1 Week after Challenge for @WBABoxing Middleweight Title @barclayscenter V @Laraboxing @spike_osullivan Out playing for @ManUtd Legends in Cork 👏👏👏⚽️👍☘🥊 https://t.co/XhHuGebGqb— Packie Collins (@packycollins) June 5, 2022
The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter wore the red of Manchester United against his native Cork in a charity game.
O’Sullivan came off the bench and took up a role on the right-wing in a team that included the likes of Champions League winners Wes Brown and David May as well as FA Cup winner Clayton Blackmore – and such was his performance he might consider changing his name from Spike to Silky.
I was delighted to meet Hayden O’Connell today after my charity match for @ManUtd vs @CorkCityFC I’ve heard great things about Hayden he plays for @collegecors in #Cork but I think he’ll go onto play for @CorkCityFC or @LFC one day. Best of luck Hayden you legend ❤👍 pic.twitter.com/H6fskcodfW— Gary Spike OSullivan (@spike_osullivan) June 5, 2022
Reports suggest the bruising puncher showed some lovely touches down the flank and put in a standout display.
Despite ‘the new George Best’s’ efforts United lost 6-3 to a Cork side that included Joe Gamble, Mick Devine, Alan Bennett, and Gearóid Morrissey.
Money raised from the day will benefit Maymount Hospice.