‘The New George Best’ – Gary O’Sullivan Impresses for Manchester Legends

Gary O’Sullivan was being praised for what he can do with his feet rather than his hands after his latest sporting appearance.

A week after he challenged Cuban great Erislandy Lara for the WBA ‘regular’ middleweight world title the Cork favourite was playing football at the Turner’s Cross.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter wore the red of Manchester United against his native Cork in a charity game.

O’Sullivan came off the bench and took up a role on the right-wing in a team that included the likes of Champions League winners Wes Brown and David May as well as FA Cup winner Clayton Blackmore – and such was his performance he might consider changing his name from Spike to Silky.

Reports suggest the bruising puncher showed some lovely touches down the flank and put in a standout display.

Despite ‘the new George Best’s’ efforts United lost 6-3 to a Cork side that included Joe Gamble, Mick Devine, Alan Bennett, and Gearóid Morrissey.

Money raised from the day will benefit Maymount Hospice.

