The Moran Ultimatum – Paddy Donovan warns rival it’s next or never

It’s more a case of next or never than now or never as Paddy Donovan [9(6)-0] puts a time frame on a potential battle of the Real Deals with Dylan Moran [17(6)-1(1)].

The Limerick and Waterford welterweights have been verbal sparing for nigh on a year and after talking the talk have flirted walking the ring walk.

The latest online spat came when Donovan offered to step in and replace Declan Geraghty, who was forced out of an Irish title fight with the Deise fighter with an eye injury, at short notice.

Moran declined the offer, declaring it would be a waste to do a fight the fans are screaming for in such a rushed manner and assured the Treaty southpaw it will eventually happen.

Donovan understood that logic, but still has concerns, and says if they don’t meet after their April bouts [Donovan fights on ‘The Return Card on April 1 and Moran tops a ‘Homecoming’ bill in Waterford on April 8] he will go about proving he is Ireland real ‘Real Deal’ without fighting his fellow Munster welter.

“We’ll give him his homecoming. I wish him all the best in that and if he wants to fight at any time after that I’ll be ready,” the Andy Lee trained Top Rank fighter told Irish-boxing.com.

“If he wants to fight just get on to me and we’ll make it happen no problem. It’s a fight people are demanding happens. Everywhere I go people are talking about it, so it will be good for both of us if it does happen. Hopefully he gets the win on April 8. I win on April 1 and we can try make it happen,” he adds before sharing an ultimatum.

“If not next I’m not going to bother anymore with him. If he wants it after his next fight he can get on to me and we can make it happen. If he doesn’t then we can forget about it. I think he might want to avoid me and I’m not going to be chasing Dylan Moran. From my end, it’s easy to make, so if he wants it to happen he can be done easy.”