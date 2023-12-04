The LAW-less won – It’s World Junior Gold for Siofra Lawless

Siofra Lawless laid down the law and created in Yerevan this afternoon claiming World Championships gold after a sensational display.

The queen of Four Kings BC was dominant from start to finish bruising and cruising her way to the top of the podium.

Lawless won every round on every card against India’s Sachin Shurshti Sathe, winning the final 5-0 to become Ireland’s first ever female World Junior Champion since Ciara Ginty in 2013.

The latest talent to emerge from Bray is World Junior Champion courtesy of the one-sided win and can now lay claim to be the best 63kg fighter at her age grade on the planet.

The victory means Ireland come home with two gold and a bronze, following John Donoghue’s gold medal victory yesterday and Mary McDonagh’s bronze win.

Lawless also joins the like of Joe Ward and Willie Donoghue as Irish World Junior Championships gold medal winners.

Team Ireland

48Kg Lauren Crinnion, Fr Horgan’s

52Kg Grace Conway, Treadagh BC

54Kg Tegan Farrelly, Dunboyne BC

60Kg Robyn Wolverson, Docklands BC

63Kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC

70Kg Mary McDonagh, Sliabh Luachra BC

48Kg Aaron Keogh, Drimnagh BC

52Kg Christian Doyle, Team Doyle BC

57Kg Patrick Kelly, Kilmyshall BC

63Kg John Donoghue, Olympic Mullingar BC

70Kg Alex Noonan Carmody, Riverstown BC

Team Manager

Anna Moore

Coaches

Brian Barry

Garry Kehoe

Amanda Spencer