The knockout streak continues – McKenna gets the job done within a round

Stevie McKenna showed Irish and UK fight fans what he is all about in Wakefield tonight.

The Monaghan light welterweight maintained his 100 percent knockout ratio in his first fight outside of America.

The Freddie Roach trained fighter stopped Gary McGuire in a welterweight six rounder on the undercard of the Samir Ziani-Alex Dilmaghani bill in Yorkshire.

One of Ireland’s most aggressive operators got the job done in just 73 seconds.

McGuire was never likely to cause the Sheer Sports prospects any problems, but to stop him in ultra quick fashion shows the 23-year-olds ’rounds are for pubs’ approach.

McKenna dropped the 26-year-old early and flirted with disqualification when he hit his foe when he was on the floor.

The referee didn’t react dramatically and allowed the fight to go on. McKenna went for the kill upon the resumption and sent McGuire down with a right hand. A left hook done the damage next and the towel came in.

Michael Hennessy Jr, a fighter known on the Irish amateur circuit and son of promoter Mick Hennessy, lost for the first time in his career on the same card.

Jamie Stewart out pointed the middleweight over six rounds.

The victory see’s Mckenna improve to 5-0, all five wins coming inside the distance with four stoppages coming into the first round.