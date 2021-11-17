The joy of six – Willo Hayden steals a march on fellow prospects

Willo Hayden [2-0] believes he is a step ahead of a host early day prospects.

In just two fights the Dublin teen has banked as many rounds as it would take the average new to the pro game four fights to amass.

Hayden has skipped the four-round introductory phase, jumping straight into six-rounders.

The 19-year-old has always been keen to point out he has time and is in no rush as a result, but he still believes he has been given a head start of sorts.

“I was really happy with my performance and I got another 6 rounds in the bag against a very experienced opponent,” Hayden told Irish-boxing when asked about his recent win over Lee Connelly in Birmingham.

“I learned loads and I think doing six definitely does move you up a bit quicker,” he continued before noting he has also started against two of the tougher journeymen.

“I’ve noticed the opponents I’m getting are a lot tougher compared to the opponent some other lads who are starting off on four rounders were in against. Then Frank has a few boys who started well before me who are only just moving on to six round fights themselves.”

Considering he fought as recent as last week it’s unlikely the Dubliner will see action before the year is out – but still, he couldn’t stay away from the gym and is back training after just a week off.

“I’m really loving life as a pro. I took a week off after the fight because I was told to by everyone but I’m missing training terribly. I’m starting to love the whole camp experience building up to a fight,” he adds before stating revealing he is already eager to return and ready to fight whoever he is asked to.

“I’d like to be back out very soon and fight whoever Frank wants to put in front of me.”

