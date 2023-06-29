The Japanese Kiko- TJ roars back into World Title contention with shock upset stoppage

The TJ Doheny story will continue after he registered another sensational victory in Japan.

The Australian-based Laois native returned to the Korakuen Hall, the venue where he shocked Ryohei Takahashi to become IBF super bantamweight champion of the world back in 2019, on Thursday night and recorded another massive win.

‘The Power’ aptly powered his way to victory on top of an Ohassi Promotions show, stopping local favourite Kazuki Nakajima early.

Doheny had the ‘Solider Boy’ a noted puncher himself, out by four to claim career stoppage win number 18. The former world champion bullied the home favourite throughout and dropped him twice en route to getting his hand raised.

The 36-year-old got reward for the victory in the form of the WBO Asain Pacific title, a strap that should reinvigorate his career. In fact, the 5-1 underdog going into the fight, who has become to Japan what Kiko Martinez is to the UK and Ireland, could find himself back in the world title picture.

Closer to 40 than 30 years of age and after defeat earlier this year to Aussie prospect Sam Goodman there were some who thought the Portlaoise BC graduate may call it a day.

However, he elected to solider on and has reaped the reward for taking a risk in Japan, taking his faith into his own powerful hands and ensuring the storied career will have another chapter.

Doheny improves to 18-4 with 18 knockouts courtesy of the win while Nakajima now holds a 14-2-1 record.