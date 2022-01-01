The Irish Pound-for-Pound Rankings according to BoxRec (January 2022 Update)

Happy New Year to all our readers.

It’s a relatively quiet time in Irish boxing following a busy 2021 in which there were almost 200 fights for Irish boxers.

So now is as good a time as any to give an update onn the Irish Pound-for-Pound rankings according to BoxRec.com for the first time since last February.

–

Rankings are based solely on the popular website’s computerised system and are correct as of January 1st 2022.

Boxers are automatically removed from rankings following 12 months of inactivity.

–

February 2021 rankings in brackets

RE = Re-Entry

NE = New Entry

MEN’S

1 (3) – Tyrone McKenna [22(6)-2(0)-1] – Light Welterweight

2 (4) – Dennis Hogan [29(7)-4(2)-1] – Light Middleweight

3 (9) – Jono Carroll [21(6)-2(0)-1] – Super Featherweight

4 (RE) – Mike Perez [26(17)-3(1)-1] – Cruiserweight

5 (6) – Michael Conlan [16(8)-0] – Featherweight

6 (5) – Anto Cacace [19(7)-1(0)] – Super Featherweight

7 (7) – Gary O’Sullivan [31(21)-4(3)] – Light Middleweight

8 (2) – James Tennyson [28(24)-4(4)] – Lightweight

9 (10) – Jason Quigley [19(14)-2(2)] – Middleweight

10 (8) – Tommy McCarthy [17(8)-2(1)] – Cruiserweight

11 (13) – Lewis Crocker [14(8)-0] – Welterweight

12 (11) – TJ Doheny [22(16)-3(0)] – Super Bantamweight

13 (18) – Gary Cully [13(7)-0] – Lightweight

14 (20) – Padraig McCrory [13(7)-0] – Super Middleweight

15 (15) – Sean McComb [13(5)-1(1)] – Light Welterweight

16 (21) – Rohan Daté [13(9)-0-1] – Welterweight

17 (RE) – Paul Hyland Jr [20(7)-3(3)] – Lightweight

18 (76) – Joe Ward [6(3)-1(1)] – Light Heavyweight

19 (23) – Connor Coyle [14(6)-0] – Middleweight

20 (26) – Caoimhin Agyarko [10(7)-0] – Middleweight

21 (24) – Paddy Donovan [7(5)-0] – Welterweight

22 (34) – Conor Wallace [8(6)-1(0)] – Light Heavyweight

23 (36) – Pierce O’Leary [8(4)-0] – Light Welterweight

24 (56) – Ryan O’Rourke [7(1)-0] – Light Welterweight*

25 (27) – Eric Donovan [14(8)-1(1)] – Super Featherweight

26 (41) – Stevie McKenna [11(10)-0] – Welterweight

27 (33) – Niall Kennedy [14(9)-2(2)-1] – Heavyweight

28 (47) – Tony Browne [5(1)-0] – Light Heavyweight*

29 (RE) – Ray Moylette [12(5)-1(0)] – Light Welterweight

30 (29) – Steven Ward [13(4)-2(1)] – Cruiserweight

31 (32) – Craig O’Brien [12(2)-3(2)] – Light Middleweight

32 (28) – Declan Geraghty [20(5)-5(4)] – Super Featherweight

33 (19) – Tyrone McCullagh [14(6)-1(0)] – Featherweight

34 (39) – Aaron McKenna [14(7)-0] – Middleweight

35 (52) – Tiernan Bradley [5(3)-0] – Welterweight*

36 (53) – James McGivern [4(0)-0] – Lightweight

37 (40) – Larry Fryers [11(4)-5(3)] – Light Welterweight

38 (35) – Dylan Moran [17(7)-1(1)] – Welterweight*

39 (42) – Victor Rabei [11(4)-0] – Light Welterweight*

40 (54) – Fearghus Quinn [3(1)-0] – Middleweight

41 (49) – Vladimir Belujsky [13(9)-3(1)-1] – Super Middleweight*

42 (48) – Mick Hennessy Jr [8(1)-1(0)-1] – Light Middleweight

43 (44) – Stephen McAfee [7(3)-1(1)-1] – Featherweight

44 (77) – Matthew Tinker [7(6)-0] – Light Heavyweight

45 (68) – Brett McGinty [4(1)-0] – Light Middleweight

46 (RE) – Steve Collins Jr [14(4)-5(2)] – Cruiserweight

47 (RE) – Keane McMahon [7(4)-2(1)] – Welterweight

48 (NE) – Paul Ryan [2(1)-0] – Light Middleweight

49 (46) – Eddie Treacy [5(2)-0] – Light Middleweight

50 (58) – Paul McCullagh [1(1)-0] – Light Heavyweight

51 (65) – Sean Duffy [4(2)-0] – Lightweight

52 (RE) – Niall O’Connor [6(4)-0] – Lightweight

53 (RE) – Danny Keating [5(3)-0] – Welterweight

54 (74) – John Cooney [5(1)-0] – Lightweight

55 (NE) – Liam Walsh [2(0)-0] – Middleweight

56 (NE) – Steven Cairns [2(1)-0] – Super Featherweight

57 (RE) – Graham McCormack [6(1)-2(0)] – Middleweight

58 (62) – Callum Bradley [5(0)-0] – Super Featherweight

59 (NE) – Bernardo Marime [3(0)-0] – Welterweight

60 (51) – Craig McCarthy [7(2)-0-1] – Middleweight

61 (RE) – Jake Hanney [6(5)-2(1)] – Light Welterweight

62 (64) – Owen O’Neill [7(0)-0] – Light Middleweight

63 (NE) – Willo Hayden [2(0)-0] – Lightweight

64 (RE) – Martin Quinn [3(1)-2(0)] – Light Welterweight

65 (NE) – Edward Donovan [2(0)-0] – Welterweight

66 (NE) – Cain Lewis [1(0)-0-1] – Featherweight

67 (66) – Lee Reeves [8(6)-1(0)] – Welterweight

68 (NE) – Thomas Carty [2(1)-0] – Heavyweight

69 (NE) – John Carpenter [3(1)-0] – Light Heavyweight

70 (NE) – Adam Dempsey [1(0)-0] – Light Middleweight

71 (59) – Liam Gaynor [7(0)-1(0)] – Featherweight

72 (69) – Paddy Nevin [3(0)-0] – Heavyweight

73 (RE) – Francy Luzoho [3(2)-1(0)] – Light Welterweight

74 (RE) – Kevin Cronin [4(1)-0] – Light Heavyweight

75 (NE) – Jason Harty [2(0)-0] – Middleweight

76 (NE) – Cian Doyle [1(0)-0] – Featherweight

77 (NE) – Jesus Araujo [0-0-1] – Featherweight

78 (50) – Julio Cesar [3(2)-5(4)] – Super Middleweight

79 (RE) – Owen Duffy [5(2)-2(1)] – Light Middleweight

80 (NE) – Alan O’Connor [0-1(0)] – Welterweight

81 (RE) – Jordan Latimer [2(0)-2(1)] – Middleweight

82 (84) – Nathan Watson [6(1)-0] – Light Middleweight

83 (NE) – Jamie Morrissey [2(1)-0] – Super Middleweight

84 (RE) – Gavin Prunty [5(3)-5(1)] – Welterweight

85 (55) – Dominic Donegan [5(1)-2(0)-1] – Light Middleweight

86 (NE) – Colm Murphy [1(0)-0] – Lightweight

87 (NE) – Harley Burke [5(5)-0] – Super Middleweight

88 (NE) – Dylan Wilson [1(0)-0] – Light Welterweight

89 (NE) – Robbie Burke [3(3)-1(0)] – Light Heavyweight*

90 (NE) – Thomas O’Toole [2(2)-0] – Cruiserweight

91 (NE) – Christian Preston [1(1)-0] – Light Middleweight

92 (NE) – Callum Walsh [1(1)-0] – Light Middleweight

93 (85) – Rhys Moran [1(0)-1(0)] – Light Heavyweight

94 (NE) – Pol McEllington [0-1(0)] – Super Bantamweight

95 (NE) – Karl Dobbin [0-3(3)] – Light Heavyweight

96 (NE) – Darren Burns [0-1(1)] Cruiserweight

NR (82) – James Power [6(5)-0] – Lightweight**

NR (87) – Krzysztof Dlugosz [2(0)-0] – Light Heavyweight**

* = Full record not on BoxRec

** = Not Rated due to recent fights not being recorded by BoxRec

WOMEN’S

1 (1) – Katie Taylor [20(6)-0] – Lightweight

2 (RE) – Christina McMahon [8(4)-2(0)] – Super Flyweight

3 (2) – Katelynn Phelan [5(1)-0] – Light Welterweight

4 (NE) – Kate Radomska [1(0)-0] – Light Flyweight

5 (NE) – Kristina O’Hara [1(0)-0] – Minnimumweight

6 (NE) – Cara McLaughlin [0-1(1)] – Bantamweight