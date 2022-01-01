FEATURED Features Headline News Latest News Top News of The Day 

The Irish Pound-for-Pound Rankings according to BoxRec (January 2022 Update)

Joe O'Neill

Happy New Year to all our readers.

It’s a relatively quiet time in Irish boxing following a busy 2021 in which there were almost 200 fights for Irish boxers.

So now is as good a time as any to give an update onn the Irish Pound-for-Pound rankings according to BoxRec.com for the first time since last February.

Rankings are based solely on the popular website’s computerised system and are correct as of January 1st 2022.

Boxers are automatically removed from rankings following 12 months of inactivity.

February 2021 rankings in brackets
RE = Re-Entry
NE = New Entry

MEN’S
1 (3) – Tyrone McKenna [22(6)-2(0)-1] – Light Welterweight
2 (4) – Dennis Hogan [29(7)-4(2)-1] – Light Middleweight
3 (9) – Jono Carroll [21(6)-2(0)-1] – Super Featherweight
4 (RE) – Mike Perez [26(17)-3(1)-1] – Cruiserweight
5 (6) – Michael Conlan [16(8)-0] – Featherweight
6 (5) – Anto Cacace [19(7)-1(0)] – Super Featherweight
7 (7) – Gary O’Sullivan [31(21)-4(3)] – Light Middleweight
8 (2) – James Tennyson [28(24)-4(4)] – Lightweight
9 (10) – Jason Quigley [19(14)-2(2)] – Middleweight
10 (8) – Tommy McCarthy [17(8)-2(1)] – Cruiserweight
11 (13) – Lewis Crocker [14(8)-0] – Welterweight
12 (11) – TJ Doheny [22(16)-3(0)] – Super Bantamweight
13 (18) – Gary Cully [13(7)-0] – Lightweight
14 (20) – Padraig McCrory [13(7)-0] – Super Middleweight
15 (15) – Sean McComb [13(5)-1(1)] – Light Welterweight
16 (21) – Rohan Daté [13(9)-0-1] – Welterweight
17 (RE) – Paul Hyland Jr [20(7)-3(3)] – Lightweight
18 (76) – Joe Ward [6(3)-1(1)] – Light Heavyweight
19 (23) – Connor Coyle [14(6)-0] – Middleweight
20 (26) – Caoimhin Agyarko [10(7)-0] – Middleweight
21 (24) – Paddy Donovan [7(5)-0] – Welterweight
22 (34) – Conor Wallace [8(6)-1(0)] – Light Heavyweight
23 (36) – Pierce O’Leary [8(4)-0] – Light Welterweight
24 (56) – Ryan O’Rourke [7(1)-0] – Light Welterweight*
25 (27) – Eric Donovan [14(8)-1(1)] – Super Featherweight
26 (41) – Stevie McKenna [11(10)-0] – Welterweight
27 (33) – Niall Kennedy [14(9)-2(2)-1] – Heavyweight
28 (47) – Tony Browne [5(1)-0] – Light Heavyweight*
29 (RE) – Ray Moylette [12(5)-1(0)] – Light Welterweight
30 (29) – Steven Ward [13(4)-2(1)] – Cruiserweight
31 (32) – Craig O’Brien [12(2)-3(2)] – Light Middleweight
32 (28) – Declan Geraghty [20(5)-5(4)] – Super Featherweight
33 (19) – Tyrone McCullagh [14(6)-1(0)] – Featherweight
34 (39) – Aaron McKenna [14(7)-0] – Middleweight
35 (52) – Tiernan Bradley [5(3)-0] – Welterweight*
36 (53) – James McGivern [4(0)-0] – Lightweight
37 (40) – Larry Fryers [11(4)-5(3)] – Light Welterweight
38 (35) – Dylan Moran [17(7)-1(1)] – Welterweight*
39 (42) – Victor Rabei [11(4)-0] – Light Welterweight*
40 (54) – Fearghus Quinn [3(1)-0] – Middleweight
41 (49) – Vladimir Belujsky [13(9)-3(1)-1] – Super Middleweight*
42 (48) – Mick Hennessy Jr [8(1)-1(0)-1] – Light Middleweight
43 (44) – Stephen McAfee [7(3)-1(1)-1] – Featherweight
44 (77) – Matthew Tinker [7(6)-0] – Light Heavyweight
45 (68) – Brett McGinty [4(1)-0] – Light Middleweight
46 (RE) – Steve Collins Jr [14(4)-5(2)] – Cruiserweight
47 (RE) – Keane McMahon [7(4)-2(1)] – Welterweight
48 (NE) – Paul Ryan [2(1)-0] – Light Middleweight
49 (46) – Eddie Treacy [5(2)-0] – Light Middleweight
50 (58) – Paul McCullagh [1(1)-0] – Light Heavyweight
51 (65) – Sean Duffy [4(2)-0] – Lightweight
52 (RE) – Niall O’Connor [6(4)-0] – Lightweight
53 (RE) – Danny Keating [5(3)-0] – Welterweight
54 (74) – John Cooney [5(1)-0] – Lightweight
55 (NE) – Liam Walsh [2(0)-0] – Middleweight
56 (NE) – Steven Cairns [2(1)-0] – Super Featherweight
57 (RE) – Graham McCormack [6(1)-2(0)] – Middleweight
58 (62) – Callum Bradley [5(0)-0] – Super Featherweight
59 (NE) – Bernardo Marime [3(0)-0] – Welterweight
60 (51) – Craig McCarthy [7(2)-0-1] – Middleweight
61 (RE) – Jake Hanney [6(5)-2(1)] – Light Welterweight
62 (64) – Owen O’Neill [7(0)-0] – Light Middleweight
63 (NE) – Willo Hayden [2(0)-0] – Lightweight
64 (RE) – Martin Quinn [3(1)-2(0)] – Light Welterweight
65 (NE) – Edward Donovan [2(0)-0] – Welterweight
66 (NE) – Cain Lewis [1(0)-0-1] – Featherweight
67 (66) – Lee Reeves [8(6)-1(0)] – Welterweight
68 (NE) – Thomas Carty [2(1)-0] – Heavyweight
69 (NE) – John Carpenter [3(1)-0] – Light Heavyweight
70 (NE) – Adam Dempsey [1(0)-0] – Light Middleweight
71 (59) – Liam Gaynor [7(0)-1(0)] – Featherweight
72 (69) – Paddy Nevin [3(0)-0] – Heavyweight
73 (RE) – Francy Luzoho [3(2)-1(0)] – Light Welterweight
74 (RE) – Kevin Cronin [4(1)-0] – Light Heavyweight
75 (NE) – Jason Harty [2(0)-0] – Middleweight
76 (NE) – Cian Doyle [1(0)-0] – Featherweight
77 (NE) – Jesus Araujo [0-0-1] – Featherweight
78 (50) – Julio Cesar [3(2)-5(4)] – Super Middleweight
79 (RE) – Owen Duffy [5(2)-2(1)] – Light Middleweight
80 (NE) – Alan O’Connor [0-1(0)] – Welterweight
81 (RE) – Jordan Latimer [2(0)-2(1)] – Middleweight
82 (84) – Nathan Watson [6(1)-0] – Light Middleweight
83 (NE) – Jamie Morrissey [2(1)-0] – Super Middleweight
84 (RE) – Gavin Prunty [5(3)-5(1)] – Welterweight
85 (55) – Dominic Donegan [5(1)-2(0)-1] – Light Middleweight
86 (NE) – Colm Murphy [1(0)-0] – Lightweight
87 (NE) – Harley Burke [5(5)-0] – Super Middleweight
88 (NE) – Dylan Wilson [1(0)-0] – Light Welterweight
89 (NE) – Robbie Burke [3(3)-1(0)] – Light Heavyweight*
90 (NE) – Thomas O’Toole [2(2)-0] – Cruiserweight
91 (NE) – Christian Preston [1(1)-0] – Light Middleweight
92 (NE) – Callum Walsh [1(1)-0] – Light Middleweight
93 (85) – Rhys Moran [1(0)-1(0)] – Light Heavyweight
94 (NE) – Pol McEllington [0-1(0)] – Super Bantamweight
95 (NE) – Karl Dobbin [0-3(3)] – Light Heavyweight
96 (NE) – Darren Burns [0-1(1)] Cruiserweight

NR (82) – James Power [6(5)-0] – Lightweight**
NR (87) – Krzysztof Dlugosz [2(0)-0] – Light Heavyweight**

* = Full record not on BoxRec
** = Not Rated due to recent fights not being recorded by BoxRec

WOMEN’S
1 (1) – Katie Taylor [20(6)-0] – Lightweight
2 (RE) – Christina McMahon [8(4)-2(0)] – Super Flyweight
3 (2) – Katelynn Phelan [5(1)-0] – Light Welterweight
4 (NE) – Kate Radomska [1(0)-0] – Light Flyweight
5 (NE) – Kristina O’Hara [1(0)-0] – Minnimumweight
6 (NE) – Cara McLaughlin [0-1(1)] – Bantamweight

Joe O'Neill

Reporting on Irish boxing the past five years. Work has appeared on irish-boxing.com, Boxing News, the42.ie, and local and national media. Provide live ringside updates, occasional interviews, and special features on the future of Irish boxing. email: joneill6@tcd.ie

