The Irish Pound-for-Pound Rankings according to BoxRec (April 2022 Update)
It’s time for the latest update of the Irish Pound-for-Pound rankings according to BoxRec.com.
Rankings are based solely on the popular website’s computerised system and are correct as of April 20tht 2022.
Boxers are automatically removed from rankings following 12 months of inactivity.
January 2022 rankings in brackets
RE = Re-Entry
NE = New Entry
MEN’S
1 (2) – Dennis Hogan [30(7)-4(2)-1] – Light Middleweight
2 (3) – Jono Carroll [22(7)-2(0)-1] – Super Featherweight
3 (4) – Mike Perez [27(18)-3(1)-1] – Cruiserweight
4 (1) – Tyrone McKenna [22(6)-3(1)-1] – Light Welterweight
5 (5) – Michael Conlan [16(8)-1(1)] – Featherweight
6 (9) – Jason Quigley [19(14)-2(2)] – Middleweight
7 (13) – Gary Cully [14(8)-0] – Lightweight
8 (6) – Anto Cacace [19(7)-1(0)] – Super Featherweight
9 (12) – TJ Doheny [23(17)-3(0)] – Super Bantamweight
10 (8) – James Tennyson [28(24)-4(4)] – Lightweight
11 (7) – Gary O’Sullivan [31(21)-4(3)] – Light Middleweight
12 (10) – Tommy McCarthy [17(8)-3(2)] – Cruiserweight
13 (11) – Lewis Crocker [14(8)-0] – Welterweight
14 (14) – Padraig McCrory [13(7)-0] – Super Middleweight
15 (15) – Sean McComb [13(5)-1(1)] – Light Welterweight
16 (18) – Joe Ward [7(4)-1(1)] – Light Heavyweight
17 (20) – Caoimhin Agyarko [11(7)-0] – Middleweight
18 (23) – Pierce O’Leary [9(5)-0] – Light Welterweight
19 (19) – Connor Coyle [15(7)-0] – Middleweight
20 (16) – Rohan Daté [13(9)-1(0)-1] – Welterweight
21 (28) – Tony Browne [6(1)-0] – Light Heavyweight*
22 (22) – Conor Wallace [8(6)-1(0)] – Light Heavyweight
23 (21) – Paddy Donovan [8(6)-0] – Welterweight
24 (44) – Matthew Tinker [8(6)-0] – Light Heavyweight
25 (24) – Ryan O’Rourke [8(1)-0] – Light Welterweight*
26 (25) – Eric Donovan [14(8)-2(2)] – Super Featherweight
27 (26) – Stevie McKenna [11(10)-0] – Welterweight
28 (29) – Ray Moylette [12(5)-2(1)] – Light Welterweight
29 (30) – Steven Ward [13(4)-2(1)] – Cruiserweight
30 (31) – Craig O’Brien [12(2)-3(2)] – Light Middleweight
31 (32) – Declan Geraghty [20(5)-5(4)] – Light Welterweight
32 (34) – Aaron McKenna [14(7)-0] – Middleweight
33 (35) – Tiernan Bradley [5(3)-0] – Welterweight*
34 (36) – James McGivern [4(0)-0] – Lightweight
35 (38) – Dylan Moran [17(7)-1(1)] – Welterweight*
36 (37) – Larry Fryers [11(4)-5(3)] – Light Welterweight
37 (41) – Vladimir Belujsky [13(9)-4(1)-1] – Super Middleweight*
38 (48) – Paul Ryan [4(2)-0] – Light Middleweight
39 (40) – Fearghus Quinn [3(1)-0] – Middleweight
40 (39) – Victor Rabei [11(4)-0] – Light Welterweight*
41 (33) – Tyrone McCullagh [14(6)-2(1)] – Featherweight
42 (42) – Mick Hennessy Jr [8(1)-1(0)-1] – Light Middleweight
43 (90) – Thomas O’Toole [3(2)-0] – Cruiserweight
44 (43) – Stephen McAfee [7(3)-1(1)-1] – Featherweight
45 (45) – Brett McGinty [4(1)-0] – Light Middleweight
46 (65) – Edward Donovan [3(1)-0] – Welterweight
47 (46) – Steve Collins Jr [14(4)-5(2)] – Cruiserweight
48 (47) – Keane McMahon [7(4)-2(1)] – Welterweight
49 (75) – Jason Harty [3(0)-0] – Middleweight
50 (71) – Liam Gaynor [8(0)-1(0)] – Featherweight
51 (63) – Willo Hayden [3(1)-0] – Lightweight
52 (NE) – Kieran Molloy [1(1)-0] – Light Middleweight
53 (49) – Eddie Treacy [5(2)-0] – Light Middleweight
54 (53) – Danny Keating [5(3)-0] – Welterweight
55 (NE) – Ruadhan Farrell [1(0)-0] – Super Bantamweight
56 (56) – Steven Cairns [2(1)-0] – Super Featherweight
57 (60) – Craig McCarthy [7(2)-0-1] – Middleweight
58 (55) – Liam Walsh [3(0)-0] – Middleweight
59 (58) – Callum Bradley [5(0)-0] – Super Featherweight
60 (59) – Bernardo Marime [4(0)-0] – Welterweight
61 (68) – Thomas Carty [3(2)-0] – Heavyweight
62 (62) – Owen O’Neill [7(0)-0] – Light Middleweight
63 (61) – Jake Hanney [6(5)-2(1)] – Light Welterweight
64 (66) – Cain Lewis [1(0)-0-1] – Featherweight
65 (67) – Lee Reeves [8(6)-1(0)] – Welterweight
66 (54) – John Cooney [5(1)-0] – Lightweight
67 (57) – Graham McCormack [6(1)-2(0)] – Middleweight
68 (70) – Adam Dempsey [1(0)-0] – Light Middleweight
69 (73) – Francy Luzoho [4(2)-1(0)] – Light Welterweight
70 (64) – Martin Quinn [3(1)-2(0)] – Light Welterweight
71 (69) – John Carpenter [3(1)-0] – Light Heavyweight
72 (86) – Colm Murphy [2(1)-0] – Lightweight
73 (74) – Kevin Cronin [4(1)-0] – Light Heavyweight
74 (72) – Paddy Nevin [3(0)-0] – Heavyweight
75 (RE) – Tony McGlynn [3(0)-0] – Light Welterweight
76 (76) – Cian Doyle [1(0)-0] – Featherweight
77 (77) – Jesus Araujo [0-0-1] – Featherweight
78 (82) – Nathan Watson [7(2)-0] – Light Middleweight
79 (79) – Owen Duffy [5(2)-2(1)] – Light Middleweight
80 (78) – Julio Cesar [3(2)-5(4)] – Super Middleweight
81 (80) – Alan O’Connor [0-1(0)] – Welterweight
82 (83) – Jamie Morrissey [2(1)-0] – Super Middleweight
83 (84) – Gavin Prunty [5(3)-5(1)] – Welterweight
84 (81) – Jordan Latimer [2(0)-3(2)] – Middleweight
85 (85) – Dominic Donegan [5(1)-2(0)-1] – Light Middleweight
86 (NE) – Kurt Walker [1(1)-0] – Super Featherweight
87 (92) – Callum Walsh [2(2)-0] – Light Middleweight
88 (88) – Dylan Wilson [1(0)-0] – Light Welterweight
89 (NE) – Luke Caffrey [1(0)-0] – Welterweight
90 (91) – Christian Preston [1(1)-0] – Light Middleweight
91 (89) – Robbie Burke [3(3)-1(0)] – Light Heavyweight*
92 (94) – Pol McEllington [0-1(0)] – Super Bantamweight
93 (NE) – Sean Anthony Duffy [0-1(0)] – Super Middleweight
94 (96) – Darren Burns [0-1(1)] – Cruiserweight
95 (NE) – Conor Brady [0-1(1)] – Heavyweight
* = Full record not on BoxRec
WOMEN’S
1 (1) – Katie Taylor [20(6)-0] – Lightweight
2 (2) – Christina McMahon [8(4)-2(0)] – Super Flyweight
3 (4) – Kate Radomska [2(0)-0] – Light Flyweight
4 (5) – Kristina O’Hara [1(0)-0] – Minnimumweight
5 (NE) – Cheyanne O’Neill [0-0-1] – Light Welterweight
6 (6) – Cara McLaughlin [0-2(1)] – Bantamweight