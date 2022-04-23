The Irish Pound-for-Pound Rankings according to BoxRec (April 2022 Update)

It’s time for the latest update of the Irish Pound-for-Pound rankings according to BoxRec.com.

–

Rankings are based solely on the popular website’s computerised system and are correct as of April 20tht 2022.

Boxers are automatically removed from rankings following 12 months of inactivity.

–

January 2022 rankings in brackets

RE = Re-Entry

NE = New Entry

MEN’S

1 (2) – Dennis Hogan [30(7)-4(2)-1] – Light Middleweight

2 (3) – Jono Carroll [22(7)-2(0)-1] – Super Featherweight

3 (4) – Mike Perez [27(18)-3(1)-1] – Cruiserweight

4 (1) – Tyrone McKenna [22(6)-3(1)-1] – Light Welterweight

5 (5) – Michael Conlan [16(8)-1(1)] – Featherweight

6 (9) – Jason Quigley [19(14)-2(2)] – Middleweight

7 (13) – Gary Cully [14(8)-0] – Lightweight

8 (6) – Anto Cacace [19(7)-1(0)] – Super Featherweight

9 (12) – TJ Doheny [23(17)-3(0)] – Super Bantamweight

10 (8) – James Tennyson [28(24)-4(4)] – Lightweight

11 (7) – Gary O’Sullivan [31(21)-4(3)] – Light Middleweight

12 (10) – Tommy McCarthy [17(8)-3(2)] – Cruiserweight

13 (11) – Lewis Crocker [14(8)-0] – Welterweight

14 (14) – Padraig McCrory [13(7)-0] – Super Middleweight

15 (15) – Sean McComb [13(5)-1(1)] – Light Welterweight

16 (18) – Joe Ward [7(4)-1(1)] – Light Heavyweight

17 (20) – Caoimhin Agyarko [11(7)-0] – Middleweight

18 (23) – Pierce O’Leary [9(5)-0] – Light Welterweight

19 (19) – Connor Coyle [15(7)-0] – Middleweight

20 (16) – Rohan Daté [13(9)-1(0)-1] – Welterweight

21 (28) – Tony Browne [6(1)-0] – Light Heavyweight*

22 (22) – Conor Wallace [8(6)-1(0)] – Light Heavyweight

23 (21) – Paddy Donovan [8(6)-0] – Welterweight

24 (44) – Matthew Tinker [8(6)-0] – Light Heavyweight

25 (24) – Ryan O’Rourke [8(1)-0] – Light Welterweight*

26 (25) – Eric Donovan [14(8)-2(2)] – Super Featherweight

27 (26) – Stevie McKenna [11(10)-0] – Welterweight

28 (29) – Ray Moylette [12(5)-2(1)] – Light Welterweight

29 (30) – Steven Ward [13(4)-2(1)] – Cruiserweight

30 (31) – Craig O’Brien [12(2)-3(2)] – Light Middleweight

31 (32) – Declan Geraghty [20(5)-5(4)] – Light Welterweight

32 (34) – Aaron McKenna [14(7)-0] – Middleweight

33 (35) – Tiernan Bradley [5(3)-0] – Welterweight*

34 (36) – James McGivern [4(0)-0] – Lightweight

35 (38) – Dylan Moran [17(7)-1(1)] – Welterweight*

36 (37) – Larry Fryers [11(4)-5(3)] – Light Welterweight

37 (41) – Vladimir Belujsky [13(9)-4(1)-1] – Super Middleweight*

38 (48) – Paul Ryan [4(2)-0] – Light Middleweight

39 (40) – Fearghus Quinn [3(1)-0] – Middleweight

40 (39) – Victor Rabei [11(4)-0] – Light Welterweight*

41 (33) – Tyrone McCullagh [14(6)-2(1)] – Featherweight

42 (42) – Mick Hennessy Jr [8(1)-1(0)-1] – Light Middleweight

43 (90) – Thomas O’Toole [3(2)-0] – Cruiserweight

44 (43) – Stephen McAfee [7(3)-1(1)-1] – Featherweight

45 (45) – Brett McGinty [4(1)-0] – Light Middleweight

46 (65) – Edward Donovan [3(1)-0] – Welterweight

47 (46) – Steve Collins Jr [14(4)-5(2)] – Cruiserweight

48 (47) – Keane McMahon [7(4)-2(1)] – Welterweight

49 (75) – Jason Harty [3(0)-0] – Middleweight

50 (71) – Liam Gaynor [8(0)-1(0)] – Featherweight

51 (63) – Willo Hayden [3(1)-0] – Lightweight

52 (NE) – Kieran Molloy [1(1)-0] – Light Middleweight

53 (49) – Eddie Treacy [5(2)-0] – Light Middleweight

54 (53) – Danny Keating [5(3)-0] – Welterweight

55 (NE) – Ruadhan Farrell [1(0)-0] – Super Bantamweight

56 (56) – Steven Cairns [2(1)-0] – Super Featherweight

57 (60) – Craig McCarthy [7(2)-0-1] – Middleweight

58 (55) – Liam Walsh [3(0)-0] – Middleweight

59 (58) – Callum Bradley [5(0)-0] – Super Featherweight

60 (59) – Bernardo Marime [4(0)-0] – Welterweight

61 (68) – Thomas Carty [3(2)-0] – Heavyweight

62 (62) – Owen O’Neill [7(0)-0] – Light Middleweight

63 (61) – Jake Hanney [6(5)-2(1)] – Light Welterweight

64 (66) – Cain Lewis [1(0)-0-1] – Featherweight

65 (67) – Lee Reeves [8(6)-1(0)] – Welterweight

66 (54) – John Cooney [5(1)-0] – Lightweight

67 (57) – Graham McCormack [6(1)-2(0)] – Middleweight

68 (70) – Adam Dempsey [1(0)-0] – Light Middleweight

69 (73) – Francy Luzoho [4(2)-1(0)] – Light Welterweight

70 (64) – Martin Quinn [3(1)-2(0)] – Light Welterweight

71 (69) – John Carpenter [3(1)-0] – Light Heavyweight

72 (86) – Colm Murphy [2(1)-0] – Lightweight

73 (74) – Kevin Cronin [4(1)-0] – Light Heavyweight

74 (72) – Paddy Nevin [3(0)-0] – Heavyweight

75 (RE) – Tony McGlynn [3(0)-0] – Light Welterweight

76 (76) – Cian Doyle [1(0)-0] – Featherweight

77 (77) – Jesus Araujo [0-0-1] – Featherweight

78 (82) – Nathan Watson [7(2)-0] – Light Middleweight

79 (79) – Owen Duffy [5(2)-2(1)] – Light Middleweight

80 (78) – Julio Cesar [3(2)-5(4)] – Super Middleweight

81 (80) – Alan O’Connor [0-1(0)] – Welterweight

82 (83) – Jamie Morrissey [2(1)-0] – Super Middleweight

83 (84) – Gavin Prunty [5(3)-5(1)] – Welterweight

84 (81) – Jordan Latimer [2(0)-3(2)] – Middleweight

85 (85) – Dominic Donegan [5(1)-2(0)-1] – Light Middleweight

86 (NE) – Kurt Walker [1(1)-0] – Super Featherweight

87 (92) – Callum Walsh [2(2)-0] – Light Middleweight

88 (88) – Dylan Wilson [1(0)-0] – Light Welterweight

89 (NE) – Luke Caffrey [1(0)-0] – Welterweight

90 (91) – Christian Preston [1(1)-0] – Light Middleweight

91 (89) – Robbie Burke [3(3)-1(0)] – Light Heavyweight*

92 (94) – Pol McEllington [0-1(0)] – Super Bantamweight

93 (NE) – Sean Anthony Duffy [0-1(0)] – Super Middleweight

94 (96) – Darren Burns [0-1(1)] – Cruiserweight

95 (NE) – Conor Brady [0-1(1)] – Heavyweight

* = Full record not on BoxRec

WOMEN’S

1 (1) – Katie Taylor [20(6)-0] – Lightweight

2 (2) – Christina McMahon [8(4)-2(0)] – Super Flyweight

3 (4) – Kate Radomska [2(0)-0] – Light Flyweight

4 (5) – Kristina O’Hara [1(0)-0] – Minnimumweight

5 (NE) – Cheyanne O’Neill [0-0-1] – Light Welterweight

6 (6) – Cara McLaughlin [0-2(1)] – Bantamweight