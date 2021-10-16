The Irish-Boxing.com Divisional Rankings – October 2021 Update



It has been over a year since the last edition of the Irish-Boxing.com Divisional Rankings so we are due an update.

We, in consultation with numerous other parties, rank all the Irish fighters in each weight class.

All fighters who have not fought since October 2019 or before have been temporarily removed – previously there was an 18 month limit for inactivity but this has been extended to 24 months due to the pandemic.

Rankings are based solely on results.

Heavyweight – 200lbs+

1 – Niall Kennedy [14(9)-2(2)-1]

2 – Paddy Nevin [4(0)-0]

3 – Thomas Carty [1(0)-0]

Thomas Carty enters rankings at #3.

Cruiserweight – 200lbs

1 – Tommy McCarthy [18(9)-3(1)]

2 – Mike Perez [25(16)-3(1)-1]

3 – Steven Ward [13(4)-1(1)]

4 – Conor Cooke [3(1)-0]

5 – Steve Collins Jr [14(4)-4(2)-1]

6 – Staz Tomasevski [1(0)-1(0)]

7 – Darren Burns [0-1(1)

Dee Sullivan removed from rankings due to his return to amateur boxing.

Steve Collins reclassified to cruiserweight. Enters at #5.

Johnny Corcoran removed from rankings due to inactivity.

Oisin O’Donovan removed from rankings due to inactivity.

Darren Burns enters rankings at #6.

Light Heavyweight – 175lbs

1 – Conor Wallace [7(5)-1(0)]

2 – Joe Ward [4(2)-1(1)]

3 – Matthew Tinker [7(6)-0]

4 – Krzysztof Dlugosz [2(0)-0]

5 – Kevin Cronin [4(1)-0]

6 – John Carpenter [2(1)-0]

7 – Paul McCullagh [2(1)-0]

8 – Rhys Moran [1(0)-1(0)]

9 – Thomas O’Toole [1(1)-0]

Joe Ward rises to #2 following his wins over Marco Delgado and Tory Williams.

Rhys Moran reclassified to light heavyweight. Enters at #8.

Krzysztof Dlugosz enters rankings at #4.

John Carpenter enters rankings at #6.

Paul McCullagh enters rankings at #7.

Thomas O’Toole enters rankings at #9.

Super Middleweight – 168lbs

1 – Padraig McCrory [12(6)-0]

2 – Vladimir Belujsky [13(9)-3(1)-1]

3 – Tony Browne [5(1)-1(0)]

4 – Jamie Morrissey [2(1)-0]

5 – Robbie Burke [3(2)-1(0)]

6 – Harley Burke [5(5)-0]

7 – Julio Cesar [3(1)-5(4)]

8 – Conor Doherty [1(0)-0]

9 – Karl Dobbin [0-2(2)]

JJ McDonagh removed from rankings due to inactivity.

Taylor McGoldrick removed from rankings due to inactivity.

Vlad Belujsky rises to #2 following wins over Vlad Bilous, Nick Postma, and Davit Makaradze.

Tony Browne enters rankings at #3.

Jamie Morrissey enters rankings at #4.

Harley Burke enters rankings at #6.

Karl Dobbin enters rankings at #8.

Robbie Burke reclassified to super middleweight. Enters at #5.

Middleweight – 160lbs

1 – Luke Keeler [17(5)-3(2)-1]

2 – Jason Quigley [19(14)-1(1)]

3 – Alfredo Meli [17(5)-1(1)-1]

4 – Connor Coyle [14(6)-0]

5 – Caoimhin Agyarko [9(6)-0]

6 – Conrad Cummings [17(7)-4(1)-1]

7 – Fearghus Quinn [3(1)-0]

8 – Craig McCarthy [8(2)-0-1]

9 – Aaron McKenna [12(7)-0]

10 – Graham McCormack [6(1)-0]

11 – Liam Walsh [1(0)-0]

12 – Jason Harty [1(0)-0]

Roy Sheahan removed from rankings due to inactivity.

Chris Blaney removed from rankings due to his retirement.

Steven Donnelly removed from rankings due to his retirement.

Caoimhin Agyarko reclassified to middleweight. Enters at #5.

Aaron McKenna reclassified to middleweight. Enters at #9.

Graham McCormack reclassified to middleweight. Enters at #10.

Fearghus Quinn enters rankings at #7.

Liam Walsh enters rankings at #11.

Jason Harty enters rankings at #12.

Light Middleweight – 154lbs

1 – Dennis Hogan [28(7)-4(2)-1]

2 – Gary O’Sullivan [31(21)-4(3)]

3 – Craig O’Brien [12(1)-3(2)]

4 – Jay Byrne [9(2)-8(2)]

5 – Eddie Treacy [5(2)-0]

6 – Brett McGinty [3(1)-0]

7 – Danny Keating [4(3)-0]

8 – Owen O’Neill [7(0)-0]

9 – Dominic Donegan [5(1)-2(0)]

10 – John Joyce [2(0)-0]

11 – Tony McGlynn [2(0)-0]

12 – Nathan Watson [5(1)-0]

13 – Terry Maughan [10(0)-8(6)-3]

14 – Jordan Latimer [2(0)-2(1)]

15 – Liam Walsh [1(0)-0]

16 – Paul Ryan [1(0)-0]

17 – Adam Dempsey [1(0)-0]

18 – Randal Barlow [2(0)-0]

Cillian Reardon removed from rankings due to inactivity.

Craig O’Brien reclassified to light middleweight. Enters at #3.

Owen O’Neill reclassified to light middleweight. Enters at #8.

Nathan Watson reclassified to light middleweight. Enters at #12.

Brett McGinty enters rankings at #6.

Danny Keating enters rankings at #7.

Paul Ryan enters rankings at #16.

Adam Dempsey enters rankings at #17.

Welterweight – 147lbs

1 – Lewis Crocker [13(7)-0]

2 – Paddy Donovan [7(5)-0]

3 – Rohan Daté [12(9)-0-1]

4 – Dylan Moran [16(7)-1(1)]

5 – Stevie McKenna [9(8)-0]

6 – Keane McMahon [7(4)-2(1)]

7 – Owen Duffy [5(2)-2(1)]

8 – Lee Reeves [8(6)-1(0)]

9 – Aaron Gethins [4(0)-0]

10 – Edward Donovan [1(0)-0]

11 – James Lynch [1(0)-0]

12 – Christian Preston [1(1)-0]

Paddy Donovan rises to #2 following his wins over Jumaane Camero and Siar Ozgul.

Stevie McKenna reclassified to welterweight. Enters at #5.

Edward Donovan enters rankings at #10.

Christian Preston enters rankings at #12.

John O’Donnell removed from rankings following his retirement.

Martin Wall removed from rankings due to inactivity.

John Joyce removed from rankings due to inactivity.

Tony Nellins removed from rankings due to inactivity.

Paddy Gallagher removed from rankings due to inactivity.

Light Welterweight – 140lbs

1 – Tyrone McKenna [22(6)-2(0)-1]

2 – Darragh Foley [19(9)-4(0)-1]

3 – James Tennyson [25(21)-3(3)]

4 – Noel Murphy [14(2)-2(0)-1]

5 – Ray Moylette [12(5)-1(0)]

6 – Victor Rabei [11(4)-0]

7 – Pierce O’Leary [8(1)-0]

8 – Ryan O’Rourke [8(1)-0]

9 – Declan Geraghty [20(5)-5(4)]

10 – Larry Fryers [11(4)-5(3)]

11 – Bernardo Marime [3(0)-0]

12 – Tiernan Bradley [5(4)-0]

13 – Jake Hanney [6(5)-2(1)]

14 – Francy Luzoho [3(2)-1(0)]

15 – Senan Kelly [2(1)-0]

16 – Martin Quinn [3(1)-2(0)]

17 – Dylan Wilson [1(0)-0]

18 – Wayne Kenny [1(0)-0)]

19 – Alan O’Connor [0-1(0)]

20 – Aaron O’Reilly [0-1(0)]

21 – Alec Bazza [0-47(8)-3]

22 – Gavin Prunty [5(3)-5(1)-1]

1 – Katelynn Phelan [5(1)-0]

James Tennyson reclassified to light welterweight. Enters at #3.

Noel Murphy reclassified to light welterweight. Enters at #4.

Declan Geraghty reclassified to light welterweight. Enters at #9.

Wayne Kenny reclassified to light welterweight. Enters at #18.

Pierce O’Leary rises to #7 following his wins over Jacob Quinn, Irvin Magno, and Jan Marsalek.

Ryan O’Rourke rises to #8 following his wins over Sonni Martinez and Wilson Mendes.

Phil Sutcliffe Jr removed from rankings following his retirement.

Gearoid Clancy removed from rankings due to inactivity.

Tiernan Bradley enters rankings at #11.

Tiernan Bradley enters rankings at #12.

Dylan Wilson enters rankings at #17.

Alan O’Connor enters rankings at #19.

Aaron O’Reilly enters rankings at #20.

Gavin Prunty enters rankings at #22.

Lightweight – 135lbs

1 – Gary Cully [13(7)-0]

2 – Sean McComb [12(5)-1(1)]

3 – Paul Hyland Jr [21(8)-3(3)]

4 – Joe Fitzpatrick [10(7)-1(1)]

5 – James Power [6(5)-0]

6 – Willo Hayden [1(0)-0]

1 – Katie Taylor [19(6)-0]

Gary Cully rises to #1 following his win over Victor Kotochigov

Stephen Webb removed from the rankings due to inactivity.

Willo Hayden enters rankings at #6.

Super Featherweight – 130lbs

1 – Jono Carroll [20(5)-2(0)-1]

2 – Anto Cacace [19(7)-1(0)]

3 – John Joe Nevin [14(4)-0]

4 – Eric Donovan [14(8)-1(1)]

5 – Stephen McAfee [7(3)-1(1)-1]

6 – Niall O’Connor [6(4)-0]

7 – John Cooney [5(1)-0]

8 – James McGivern [3(0)-0]

9 – Sean Duffy [4(2)-0]

10 – Mathew Fitzsimons [5(2)-1(1)]

11 – Steven Cairns [1(0)-0]

12 – Colm Murphy [1(0)-0]

13 – Kelvin McDonald [2(0)-1(1)]

14 – Cain Lewis [1(0)-0]

15 – Cian Doyle [1(0)-0]

1 – Siobhan O’Leary [3(2)-1(0)]

Eric Donovan reclassified to super featherweight. Enters at #4.

Sean Duffy reclassified to super featherweight. Enters at #9.

James McGivern enters rankings at #8.

Steven Cairns enters rankings at #11.

Colm Murphy enters rankings at #12.

Cain Lewis enters rankings at #14.

Cian Doyle enters rankings at #15.

Ciaran McVarnock removed from rankings following his retirement.

Carl Frampton removed from rankings following his retirement.

Feargal McCrory removed from the rankings due to inactivity.

Aiden Metcalfe removed from the rankings due to inactivity.

Jamie McDonald removed from the rankings due to inactivity.

Allan Phelan removed from the rankings due to inactivity.

Elaine Greenan removed from the rankings due to inactivity.

Featherweight – 126lbs

1 – Michael Conlan [14(7)-0]

2 – Tyrone McCullagh [14(6)-2(1)]

3 – Liam Gaynor [6(0)-1(0)]

4 – Callum Bradley [5(0)-0]

5 – Ruairi Dalton [2(0)-0]

6 – Jesus Araujo [0-0-1]

1 – Cara McLaughlin [0-1(1)]

Liam Gaynor reclassified to featherweight. Enters at #3.

Cara McLaughlin enters rankings at #1.

Jesus Araujo enters rankings at #6.

Super Bantamweight – 122lbs

1 – TJ Doheny [22(16)-3(0)]

2 – David Oliver Joyce [11(8)-2(2)]

3 – Sam Carroll [3(0)-0]

1 – Cathy McAleer [4(1)-1(0)]

Sam Carroll reclassified to super bantamweight. Enters at #3.

Carl McDonald removed from the rankings due to inactivity.

Dylan McDonald removed from the rankings due to inactivity.

Bantamweight – 118lbs

Prince Brady removed from the rankings due to inactivity.

Super Flyweight – 115lbs

1 – Conor Quinn [2(2)-0]

No Changes

Flyweight – 112lbs

1 – Kate Radomska [1(0)-0]



Kate Radomska enters rankings at #1.

Minnimumweight – 105lbs

Lynn Harvey removed from the rankings due to inactivity.