‘The hunger isn’t there anymore’ – Taylor McGoldrick retires

Taylor McGoldrick has announced his retirement from boxing after just four professional fights.

The Tyrone fighter, a cousin of Conrad Cumings, revealed he has decided to hang them up on Saturday afternoon.

The 27-year-old said he decided to call it a day after losing the hunger.

McGoldrick was last seen in the ring knockout loss to Gennadi Stserbin June of 2019.

Injuries, personal issues and the Covid-19 pandemic prevented him from putting that defeat behind him. It now turns out that ill-fated clash will be his last in the sport after he called it a day.

Speaking online McGoldrick said: Well folks. A lot of people would ask me am I going to get back fighting and stuff and for months I’ve been thinking should I or won’t I.

“But I’ve made a decision. I would like to announce my retirement from professional boxing. It’s been a rough few years for me in my personal life and I thought I would get back to it but the hunger isn’t there no more.

“I’ve always came to entertain any time I entered the ropes and I hope I did. I’ve had a lot of bad luck and missed out on big fights. But had a lot of good times and I’m happy what I’ve achieved.”

McGoldrick debuted in 2017 but never enjoyed a prolonged period of activity and despite regularly calling for domestic clashes fights with Padraig McCrory and Kevin Cronin never materialized.

McGoldrick is also the second super middleweight to call it a day this week following the retirement of Julio Cesar.

We here at Irish-boxing.com would like to wish McGlodrick well in retirement.