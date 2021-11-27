Headline News News Pro News 

‘The hunger isn’t there anymore’ – Taylor McGoldrick retires

Jonny Stapleton

Taylor McGoldrick has announced his retirement from boxing after just four professional fights.

The Tyrone fighter, a cousin of Conrad Cumings, revealed he has decided to hang them up on Saturday afternoon.

The 27-year-old said he decided to call it a day after losing the hunger.

McGoldrick was last seen in the ring knockout loss to Gennadi Stserbin June of 2019.

Injuries, personal issues and the Covid-19 pandemic prevented him from putting that defeat behind him. It now turns out that ill-fated clash will be his last in the sport after he called it a day.

Speaking online McGoldrick said: Well folks. A lot of people would ask me am I going to get back fighting and stuff and for months I’ve been thinking should I or won’t I.

“But I’ve made a decision. I would like to announce my retirement from professional boxing. It’s been a rough few years for me in my personal life and I thought I would get back to it but the hunger isn’t there no more.

“I’ve always came to entertain any time I entered the ropes and I hope I did. I’ve had a lot of bad luck and missed out on big fights. But had a lot of good times and I’m happy what I’ve achieved.”

McGoldrick debuted in 2017 but never enjoyed a prolonged period of activity and despite regularly calling for domestic clashes fights with Padraig McCrory and Kevin Cronin never materialized.

McGoldrick is also the second super middleweight to call it a day this week following the retirement of Julio Cesar.

We here at Irish-boxing.com would like to wish McGlodrick well in retirement.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Coach Enamait rubbishes suggestion that Katie Taylor was hurt by Jessica McCaskill

irishboxing

Meet the Irish team for the 2017 EU Championships

Joe O'Neill

Gary Sweeney gets Irish going on Belfast show with quick KO win

Joe O'Neill