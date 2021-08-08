Amateur News 

The Great and Good react to Kellie Harrington’s GOLD medal win

Jonny Stapleton

It’s been an emotional morning with joyous scenes in Tokyo, Portland row, and sitting rooms all around Ireland.

The nation has celebrated and cried tears of joy along with the latest Olympic hero, Kellie Harrington.

Upon composing themselves the country took to Twitter to share their feelings about the Dubliner’s sensational win over reigning world champion Beatriz Ferreira.

Take a look below:

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Taylor out of the National Elite Championships

irishboxing

Five in a row – Katie Taylor named Sportswoman of the Year

Jonny Stapleton

Shane McGuigan and Christine Frampton argued in Vegas before threats of legal action court hears

irishboxing