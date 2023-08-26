The Grand-ma Plan – Owen O’Neill Wants to Win Irish Title for Late Nan

Owen O’Neill is using sorrow to inspire him to Irish title joy.

‘The Operator’ has endured a difficult time of late, mourning the passing of his grandmother, but has had some of the pain offset by some big career news.

The former light middleweight BUI Celtic champion has been given a shot at a prestigious Irish title.

O’Neill can add his name to the list of national champions if he defeats Declan Geraghty in Belfast come October.

It’s exactly the opportunity the popular Irish Boxing Awards Knockout of the Year winner needed at this stage of his career and the timing fits personally too.

The MHD fighter suggests he goes into the fight motivated to do his Nanny proud.

“This has come at the right time for me,” he tells Irish-boxing.com. “I’m raring to go. Things have been tough at home with my Nanny passing away as that’s who I live with, but it’s given me extra motivation to train that little bit harder also.”

As a fighter with nigh on no amateur experience, O’Neill has been in bonus territory ever since he had his hand raised in his first fight. So to win an Irish title would be huge for the Belfast fighter who has gone on to become a name and respected entertainer in the sport.

To win the green strap by overcoming the challenge of former amateur standout ‘Prettyboy’ Geraghty would make it bigger.

“This is absolutely massive for me,” he admits.

“I’m willing to give absolutely everything to make sure I win this fight it’s simple as that. I’ve been to watch Deco a few times in the Ulster Hall and Odsessy, there’s no doubt he’s a good boxer, he’s done a lot more than me. So getting the win against him is huge. I said I wanted a big fight next and this is a lot bigger fight than I expected, so I’m loving it.”