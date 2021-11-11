‘The Gentleman’ Returns – December date for Achill’s Adam Dempsey

Adam Dempsey [1-0] will look to double his winning record in England next month.

The 21-year-old became Achill Island’s first-ever pro when he fought and defeated the experienced Fonz Alexander on a Shamrock Boxing card in Bedford, Luton in September.

The young prospect has the chance to build on the positive start as early as next week and will fight at the same venue on December 11.

Dempsey takes on a yet to be confirmed opponent on the card.

Dempsey admitted his debut proved a real education and while many felt the Mayo fighter produced an early statement, he personally left the ring feeling he has some more learning to do.

The welcome addition to the Irish paid ranks wants to bank more experience and start showing his true capabilities moving forward.

“A lot of people said that I made a statement considering it was my debut fight after I got out of the ring,” the upbeat but self-aware fighter told Irish-boxing.com

“But I dunno? For me I know I could’ve done a lot better. I made too many mistakes, but we got the win, so that’s the main thing I guess.”

“Fonz was a very tough opponent and such a lovley guy. He came for a fight and surely brought it. I have nothing but respect for him. I felt like it was better to have someone in there that could test me like that because I learned from it. That’s better than just blowing someone out in 1 to 2 rounds.”