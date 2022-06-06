The French fascination for Connor Mac Gregor

His given name is Conor Anthony McGregor, and July 14th, 1988 is the date of his birth. As a champion in the UFC in both the featherweight and lightweight divisions, he has extensive knowledge of the sport. In Cage Warriors, he won the featherweight and lightweight divisions. According to the rankings used by the UFC as of today, May 16, 2022, he holds the eighth spot in the lightweight division.

In the world of mixed martial arts (MMA), the Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor has achieved this feat with determination and great training. The bosses at UFC continue to have a chilly relationship with him, which paves the way for a number of other ideas to be implemented in 2022. McGregor might want at least one more fight before challenging the best lightweights in the UFC because of the injuries he sustained in his loss to Poirier in July of last year. Poirier was his opponent in that battle. Tony Ferguson, who has been defeated in each of his three most recent bouts inside the Octagon, would be the perfect opponent for him.

McGregor’s interest in returning to professional boxing

McGregor has made it quite apparent that he is interested in returning to professional boxing, and now that internet star Jake Paul has challenged him to a fight, it is possible that he may be able to do so.

It is estimated that MMA fighter Conor McGregor has a net worth of $200 million. Included in this total is the payout of $100 million that Conor McGregor received from his fight in August 2017 against Floyd Mayweather, as well as the payout of $50 million that he received from his bout in October 2018 against Khabib Nurmagomedov, and an estimated pre-tax profit of $200 million from the sale of his whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve, in April 2021.

The French Obsession

This week, one of Ireland’s most renowned couples, Conor McGregor and his girlfriend Dee Devlin, have been on holiday with their family in the south of France, where they have spent the previous few days. The south of France is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Since the first time the two of them met, the pair has welcomed three new members into their family: Conor Jr., 5, Croia, 3, and Rian, 1.

The couple just got back from a vacation to the French Riviera, where they celebrated the birthdays of both of their sons and took Conor’s brand-new Lamborghini yacht out for a spin. In 2008, the two of them fell in love despite the fact that Conor was just 19 years old at the time and had aspirations of becoming a mixed martial arts fighter.

McGregor’s life outside the ring

Outside of the octagon, Conor McGregor is the founder of the successful whiskey brand Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey, which he named after himself. It was called after the Crumlin district in Dublin 12, which is where Conor grew up, and he advertised it on Instagram by drinking it with famous people like Jose Mourinho, Justin Bieber, and Dana White, who is the head of the UFC. The whiskey was introduced to the market in 2018. As a result of the sale of Proper 12 that took place in April 2021 to Proximo Spirits by Conor McGregor and his other business partners, they were awarded a windfall of $150 million.

Conor McGregor, his partner Dee, and other members of his immediate family and close friends frequent the popular Crumlin bar, where he purchased The Black Forge Inn in 2019.