THE DRAW IS IN – Olympic Qualification path laid out for Team Ireland

Reigning lightweight Olympic champion, Kellie Harrington, will open Team Ireland’s campaign at the European Games.

The draw, which took place in Zakopane today, pitted the Dubliner against Slovakia’s Miroslava Jedinakova in Ring A’s bout 1 – at 12pm, Irish time.

Also in action on the opening day will be 57kg Jude Gallagher. The Commonwealth Games Gold medal winner will meet Bulgaria’s Javier Ibanez Diaz in bout 4 of the same ring and session. Four bouts later, 63.5kg Dean Clancy meets Austria’s Arsen Chabyan.

Four more Team Ireland boxers will be in action on the second day of the tournament, all boxing in Ring B. 54kg Jennifer Lehane boxes Serbia’s Sara Cirkovic in bout 2, 57kg Michaela Walsh meets Olga Pavlina Papadatou of Greece in bout 3 and In bout 8, 80kg Kelyn Cassidy steps between the ropes against Mindaugas Gedminas of Norway. Amy Broadhurst gets her campaign underway against Milena Matovic a Serb who fought former Katie Taylor foe Firuza Sharipola in her sole pro fight.

Daina Moorehouse has received a bye for the opening round and gloves off her European Games campaign on Tuesday, European Champion Aoife O’Rourke finds herself in the exact same boat in the middleweight draw. Sean Mari has also received a bye but is out a day earlier and awaits the winner of a Moldova versus Spain clash in the last 16. Dean Walsh is another out on Monday when he fights Salvatore Cavallaro of Italy, while Jack Marley awaits the winner of Luxemburg and Greece after receiving a heavyweight bye, the Monkstown man’s last 16 clash also taking place on Monday.

These Games are an Olympic qualification event. A total of 44 places at Paris 2024 are available at these Games. In all weights except 75kg, 51kg and 92kg, a semi-final finish will win qualification. In these three weights, a final finish is required. 319 boxers in all, will contest the tournament.

FULL DRAW SHEETS are available HERE