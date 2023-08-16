The Draw Is In – Ireland Secure Two European Schools Championship Medals

The draw has taken place for the 2023 European Schools Championship – and Ireland will come home with a minimum of two medals, for Louise Joyce and Ava Lannon.

The tournament is being hosted by the Slovenian Boxing Federation in Maribor, from August 15th to 26th. In preparation for the tournament, the Irish team took part in a camp with Poland with Squad Training and the National Stadium.

Team Ireland have received 7 byes, in total- 54kg Darren O’Toole (Enniskerry) has received a bye to the second round of preliminaries – he’ll face Croatia on Saturday. Likewise, co-flag bearer, 57kg James Rooney (St John Bosco ABC, Belfast) is in to the second round prelims, meeting Romania on Sunday. 90kg Jake Fitzgerald (Dungarvan) also has a bye, and opens his account against the IBA Germany team on Monday.

Co-flag bearer 36kg Louise Joyce (Olympic L), the lightest boxer on the team, is already a medalist – won’t step between the ropes until August 22nd. Joyce meets Ukraine at the semi-final stage and will come home with at least a bronze medal. 54kg Sophie Lawlor (Wexford CBS) has a bye to the quarter finals, and contests against IBA Czech Republic/Czechia on Monday. 64kg Cassie Henderson (Phoenix Antrim) is also a quarter finalist and makes her tournament debut against Poland on Tuesday. 70kg Ava Lannon (Dungarvan) is also a medalist, and begins her championships at semi-final stage, following a bye. She’ll meet the winner of Greece Vs. Ukraine on August 23rd.

Team Ireland European School Championship Squad

36kg Louise Joyce (Olympic L)

40kg Kayleigh Hodnett(St Josephs L)

42kg Carley O’Herron (Rochfordbridge )

44kg Aleigha Murphy (Crumlin)

46kg Ella Archbold (Ballybrack)

48kg Paige Nickles (Banbridge)

51kg Ruth Dossen (Olympic Galway)

54kg Sophie Lawlor (Wexford CBS)

57kg Kaysie Joyce (Clonmel)

60kg Isabelle Hawkins (St Nicholas)

64kg Cassie Henderson (Phoenix Antrim)

70kg Ava Lannon (Dungarvan)

40kg Rylee Finn (St Nicholas )

42kg Comghnall Guerrine ( Sacred Heart D)

44kg Kalib Walsh ( Wexford CBS )

46kg Padraig Walsh ( Immaculata )

48kg Conan McSorley ( Two Castles )

50kg Jason Donoghue ( Olympic L )

52kg Kai Dynes Murphy (Immaculata)

54kg Darren O’Toole ( Enniskerry )

57kg James Rooney (St John Bosco ABC, Belfast)

63kg Darragh Ryan( Drimnagh )

66kg Peter McGee (St Conleths )

70kg Senan Kennedy ( Cabra )

75kg John Ward ( Monivea)

90kg Jake Fitzgerald (Dungarvan)

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Aoife Hennigan

Coach: Paul Simpson

Coach: Garry Kehoe

R&J: Martin O’Neill