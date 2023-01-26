The Derry Boys – Coyle visits Duddy in New York

Connor Coyle got a few tips from the last Derry man to do it when visited New York recently.

‘The Kid’ made a trip to the famous Gleason’s Gym earlier this month. The WBA NABA fighter did a session under the guidance of his fellow county man before taking time to discuss the ins and outs of the sweet science with the retired New York favourite.

The fighter hoping to build on a progressive 2022 with a massive 2023 claims it was a positive experience.

“I wanted to meet up with John obviously, a fellow Derry man who’s living in New York City so I knew he wouldn’t be too far away so I reached out and asked if he would be at Gleason’s or wherever he was and if I could in and get a few training sessions in with him while I was there, because I wanted to keep myself in shape while I was on holiday as I have a big year coming up,” Coyle explained when speaking to the DerryJournal.

“So the day I got in with him, he was great on the pads, right to the point. Nothing fancy but just everything that works. He taught me a few wee things and pointed out a couple of things I knew I needed to work on myself so he was teaching me his way of doing it which was good.

“It was a great experience to get in with such a big name, someone who is held in such high regard in Derry too and so to train under the guidance of him while I was on holidays, it was great.

Coyle is back in Derry now but ready to go out to Florida to train once he gets the call confirming a big start to 2023.

“We’re negotiating a few contracts as we speak and it’s big enough fights being talked about for the first fight of 2023.”

Speaking on his time with Coyle, former New York fan favourite and entertainer supreme Duddy said “It was great to see him.I wished him luck in his career, told him to keep up the good training and to keep listening to his coach. He’s a lovely fella and it’s great to see a Derry man doing so well.”