The Conlan comments that will ease Ryder like ‘robbery’ fears

Cries of ‘robbery’ could be heard loud and clear across social media last weekend, as fight fans queried the result in the John Ryder – Danny Jacobs bout.

Ryder was awarded the split decision win, with two judges scoring the fight 115-113 in his favour, while the third scored the fight 115-113 to Jacobs.

The result caused serious online controversy with fans all around the world expressing anger, frustration, and even concern.

Irish fight fans started to raise worries about a possible pattern emerging and expressed fear for Michael Conlan ahead of his challenge to WBA ‘regular’ world champion Leigh Wood.

Conlan’s support queried as to whether Saturday’s result suggests getting a fair shake in Nottingham on March 12 may prove difficult. The more paranoid went as far as to accuse judges of being Matchroom bias and some took it to conspiracy theory levels and all but said DAZN an/or Matchroom have influence over the result.

It’s well wide of the mark to claim any promoter has sway or direct influence over the judges but you’ll find it hard to convince the extremely passionate skeptics that is the case.

However, those overly worried fans may find comfort in recent comments from Jamie Conlan.

According to the former world title challenger, Conlan Boxing boss and brother of Top Rank star Michael Conlan, Eddie Hearn is keen to make Conlan versus the winner of Josh Warrington versus Kiko Martinez.

The Belfast fight maker reveals a Conlan and Warrington has been discussed and says it’s is seen as the ideal future fight by all parties.

“It’s the dream scenario,” ‘The Mexican’ said back in January.

“It’s the reason why Eddie is putting them three weeks apart, it’s the reason why Eddie is mentioning it daily.

“We spoke about it before we concluded negotiations for this fight. It makes a lot of sense, but the Leigh Wood fight is all that matters now.”

If you are to continue down the conspiracy theory rabbit hole those claims Matchroom are open to a second Irish versus English clash would suggest no pressure for a home win would be applied.

Speaking on the featherweight world title fights and a possible unification bout between the winners, Hearn said: “It’s a natural fight for this winner to face the winner of Kiko and Josh Warrington.

“If Josh can come through that, Josh against Conlan or Josh against Leigh Wood would be a mega fight, either outdoors here [Belfast], outdoors in Leeds or Nottingham — they fill all those stadiums.”

Interestingly enough Jamie Conlan also suggests Wood is a tougher fight than Warrington for Olympic medal winner, Michael Conlan.

“Leigh Wood is the bigger fight, and he tests Michael in every regard, but Josh Warrington would be fantastic because of the relationship Irish boxing has both with Josh and with Kiko.”