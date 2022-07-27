Amateur Headline News Latest News Top News of The Day 

The Commonwealth Games Draw is in

Jonny Stapleton

The draw is in.

Team NI fighters know who they will face in their first Commonwealth Games opening bouts in Birmingham.

JP Hale gets the show on the road from a Team NI perspective as he is first up against Ugandan opposition on Friday. Five fighters will fight for medals straight out the gate with Amy Broadhurst, Eireann Nugent, Nicole Clyde, Michaela Walsh and Dylan Eagleson all going straight into the quarters.

The through green-tinted glasses is as follows:

Friday July 29
Round of 32
JP Hale vs Uganda

Saturday July 30
Round of 32
Jude Gallagher vs Swaziland

Sunday July 31
Round of 16
Carly McNaul vs Australia
Jake Tucker vs Guernsey

Monday August 1
Round of 16
Clepson Dos Santos vs Ghana

Tuesday August 2
Round of 16
Eugene Mc Keever vs Zambia
Aidan Walsh vs Uganda or Lesotho

Wednesday August 3
Quarter FInals
Nicole Clyde vs India
Eireann Nugent vs England or Nigeria

Thursday August 4
Quarter Finals
Amy Broadhurst vs Zambia
Michaela Walsh vs Botswana or Malawi
Dylan Eagelson vs Mozambique

N.I Commonwealth Team:

48kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC

50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Rd BC

51kg Clepson Paiva, Holy Trinity BC

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC

57kg Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC

60kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC

63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

70kg Eireann Nugent, Immaculata BC

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC

75kg Jake Tucker, Emerald BC

High Performance Director: John Conlan

Head Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coaches:

Liam Corr

Rory McShane

Jay Delaney

Support Team

Damian Martin

Lorcan McGee

Jonny Stapleton

