The Commonwealth Games Draw is in

The draw is in.
Team NI fighters know who they will face in their first Commonwealth Games opening bouts in Birmingham.
JP Hale gets the show on the road from a Team NI perspective as he is first up against Ugandan opposition on Friday. Five fighters will fight for medals straight out the gate with Amy Broadhurst, Eireann Nugent, Nicole Clyde, Michaela Walsh and Dylan Eagleson all going straight into the quarters.
The through green-tinted glasses is as follows:
Friday July 29
Round of 32
JP Hale vs Uganda
Saturday July 30
Round of 32
Jude Gallagher vs Swaziland
Sunday July 31
Round of 16
Carly McNaul vs Australia
Jake Tucker vs Guernsey
Monday August 1
Round of 16
Clepson Dos Santos vs Ghana
Tuesday August 2
Round of 16
Eugene Mc Keever vs Zambia
Aidan Walsh vs Uganda or Lesotho
Wednesday August 3
Quarter FInals
Nicole Clyde vs India
Eireann Nugent vs England or Nigeria
Thursday August 4
Quarter Finals
Amy Broadhurst vs Zambia
Michaela Walsh vs Botswana or Malawi
Dylan Eagelson vs Mozambique
N.I Commonwealth Team:
48kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC
50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Rd BC
51kg Clepson Paiva, Holy Trinity BC
54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC
57kg Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC
57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC
60kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC
63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC
67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family BC, Drogheda
70kg Eireann Nugent, Immaculata BC
71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC
75kg Jake Tucker, Emerald BC
High Performance Director: John Conlan
Head Coach: Damian Kennedy
Coaches:
Liam Corr
Rory McShane
Jay Delaney
Support Team
Damian Martin
Lorcan McGee