The Byrne Return – Waterford comeback for Jay Byrne

Jay Byrne [9(2)-8(2)] is back and ready for a final fighting fling.

The Loughlinstown native will fight for the first time since 2019 on the Homecoming show in Waterford on April 8.

Considering he hasn’t traded leather in over three years ‘The Negotiator’ is expected to come back against journeyman opposition on an increasingly interesting card. However, Irish-boxing.com understands he will instantly revert to type and seek out all Irish clashes once the final bell of his return fight rings.

It’s understood once he shakes off the rust and proves to the BUI he remains domestically capable at 36 years of age, Byrne will set about trying to make domestic title fights, of which he wants two before retiring at the end of the year.

Considering his links to Matchroom and Frank Smith in particular the Dublin fighter may even be hopeful of a Katie Taylor undercard slot.

Byrne’s record to date makes for very interesting reading and his career was a lot more influential than it was initially meant to be. After four fights the boxer, who doubled up as a fight manager, took on three Matchroom prospects in four fights losing to Felix Cash, Josh Kelly and Anthony Fowler.

Traditionally that’s a go-on-the-road play but Byrne didn’t view it like that, he argued he was shooting for the stars rather than cashing in and was adamant he could still have a big impact domestically.

That proved to be the case and he proved an 0 isn’t everything when he claimed the BUI Celtic title by defeating Crank Whitehouse.

Byrne then followed that template moving forward taking perceived risks and securing big fights regardless of some defeats. He shared the ring with the likes of Craig O’Brien and Paddy Gallagher in title fights and lost before going on to defeat Marc Kerr to win the BBBofC Celtic title, a strap he successfully defended against Stefan Saunders. Byrne lost his last two fights in 2019 and hasn’t been seen since but returns on April 8 iin Waterford.

Byrne is an interesting addition to a Ring Kings card toped by an Irish title fight between Dylan Moran and Declan Geraghty and boasts an all Irishfight between Craig McCarthy and Graham McCormack.