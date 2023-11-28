The Bullet from Belmullet – Irish underage amateur champ turns over in Dubai

The Bullet from Belmullet is ready to shoot her pro shot and will join the paid ranks this coming weekend.

Rachel Lally will make her debut in the Space Events and Sports Complex, Dubia on Friday.

The 29-year-old joins the likes of Katie Taylor, Kristina O’Hara McCafferty, Kate Radomska, Cheanne O’Neill, Sinead Babington and Shauna O’Keefe as active Irish women pros when she punches for pay for the first time against Anjali Rothesh, an Indian with seven pro fights to her name.

The school teacher, who was a coach as well as a champion for Golden Gloves, moved Dubai recently and began to box out of Spartan Boxing Club, appearing in a number of exhibitions this year.

Those clashes have opened the door to pro boxing and she takes the plunge on Friday.

As an Amateur in Ireland, Lally won two Irish titles her last being a middleweight crown at under-18 level in 2012.

Speaking on social media the southpaw said: “Looking forward to the new challenge ahead. It has been an incredible journey so far and I’m hungry for more.”