The boxing betting markets you can put to the test once you find a suitable online bookie

Every experienced online punter knows that the number of betting markets depends on different things. Even though the bookmaker is the most important aspect, the sport also plays an important role. As expected, sports that have more fans usually provide their clients with more options. That’s why you shouldn’t be surprised if you find an online bookmaker with thousands of markets for basketball and football.

Since boxing is not most people’s go-to option, this sport offers considerably fewer options than others. In fact, people might only have access to the classic 1×2 market unless they choose a suitable gambling platform. Fortunately, Efirbet and its experts recommend only trustworthy bookmakers for betting on boxing because these sites are notorious for offering more markets. Although their number is not as impressive as those for other popular sports, they often include unique options that people can’t find elsewhere.

Here are some of the most popular boxing betting markets you can find once you start wagering.

Total Rounds

The 1×2 market, also known as FT winner or Match winner, is definitely the most popular betting market for boxing. However, since this is accessible on a wide range of bookies, the first option that deserves to be on this list is Total Rounds.

This is one of the markets that can have different versions, depending on the online bookmaker. Usually, it requires people to wager on the number of rounds that a given match will have. Some companies base this market on the Over/Under format, which means you have to guess whether there will be over four or five rounds. With that being said, there are cases where you must predict the exact number of markets. This is really complicated, which explains why most online bookmakers offer good odds for this option.

Round Betting

Even though many people prefer to wager on some of the markets that include the final result of the given boxing match, there are some exceptions. Hence, some bookmakers offer markets known as round betting.

Similar to the previous option on the list, this one can have separate versions. The basic one allows punters to wager on the round they think will be last in the given match. This is easier said than done, which is why online bookmakers provide exceptional odds for this option.

People use different information to determine which round to bet on. Some gamblers think that if the two boxers are evenly matched, there is a chance that the fight will be much longer.

Method of victory

This is probably one of the most satisfying betting markets that people punt on, especially those who don’t usually wager on boxing. Unlike MMA, where there are more ways for a given match to come to an end, the options in boxing are limited. Besides disqualification, a boxer can win by a KO or thanks to the judges’ decisions. In most cases, the best boxing betting platforms offered by Efirbet allow you to choose from all of these options. Interestingly, all of them are known for their attractive odds.

Markets related to the number of punches

The last group of markets that many boxing fans punt on is not related to the winner. Instead, they focus on the number of punches that one of the two boxers (or both) will land during a fight. There are various options that bettors might have the chance to put to the test, so it all depends on the iGaming site.